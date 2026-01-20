Gayming Awards is back for 2026: Everything we know so far

Gayming Awards is officially back in 2026 for its sixth year and here's a look at everything we know about this year's ceremony so far.

The awards ceremony celebrates all facets of LGBTQ+ geek culture. Gayming Awards 2026 will broadcast on June 8 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus and nomination submissions are now open in 11 of the 14 categories.

The 2026 awards will see the biggest involvement fans have in deciding the winners to date. A panel of judges will continue to provide their expert opinions too and the vote share will be split 50/50 with the public in most categories.

New awards for this year include celebrating LGBTQ+ content creators with Gayming Awards Creator Honours. Four new awards will celebrate and uplift LGBTQ+ gaming content creators of all levels from global superstars to up and coming rising stars.

The full 14 categories of the Gayming Awards 2025 are as follows:

Game of the Year

Gayming Icon Award

Fan Favourite Award

Best LGBTQ+ Character Award

Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award

Industry Diversity Award

Community Impact Award

Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award

LGBTQ+ Voice Actor of the Year Award

Queer Geek Entertainment of the Year Award

Gayming Awards Creator Honours LGBTQ+ Content Creator Superstar Award LGBTQ+ Content Creator of the Year Award LGBTQ+ Breakout Creator of the Year Award LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of 2026



Robin Gray, Gayming Magazine and Gayming Awards Founder, said: "I'm so excited about the Gayming Awards returning to World of Wonder's WOW Presents Plus network globally. We had a blast last year with them and we're delighted to be asked back for 2026!

"I say this every year but this year's Gayming Awards will truly be the biggest ever with more categories, our new Gayming Awards Creator Honours suite and a bigger VIP event in June, right alongside Summer Game Fest.

"I can't wait to see who the public put forward and who will make it into the official nominee list."

Highlights from the Awards will be shared across Gayming's social media accounts where people can see the key moments unfold and successes celebrated.

Nomination submissions are now open and you can have your say by clicking the link here. Submissions close on 21 February.

