GTA 6, arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time, is just over 10 months away from releasing and leaks, rumours and speculation about it continue to swirl.

The last official update from Rockstar Games came at the start of May when the studio released trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

This came shortly after Rockstar announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

For all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 GTA 6 live blog below.



87-page trailer 2 analysis document shared online from GTA6 A GTA community called The GTA VI Analysis Team, along with help from the Mapping project and r/GTA6 Discord communities as well as GTA Forums, has published an 87-page document analysing what trailer 2 has revealed about the game. It contains in-depth details about characters, story and lore details, missions, weapons, activities, radio stations and loads more. More detailed bios about main protagonists Jason and Lucia are included as part of that and the document is incredibly visual and well presented. It's a seriously impressive effort.

Rockstar Games is changing the way players listen to music in game An industry insider has claimed there will be a brand new "music mode" in GTA 6 which would allow players to use their own favourite tunes in the game. HipHopGamer claimed details about GTA 6 potentially running at 60fps on PS5 Pro stemmed from him and as part of that, he also revealed what he says is a brand new "mode". In a post on X / Twitter, HipHopGamer said: "I can confirm that GTA 6 will also feature A mode similar to the ESPN NFL 2K5 custom music mode, it's gonna be major and most likely it will come post launch but the fact is, is that it's coming." ESPN NFL 2K5's custom music mode let players use their own music instead of the game's soundtrack. It could be the case then that players will get to create their own playlists or even radio stations in GTA 6. None of this has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 trailer 1 recreated in real life from GTA6 Redditor JandoBlue19 has recreated GTA 6 trailer 1 in real life - and Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have loved what they've seen. Jumpy1012 said: "That's actually so sick." kemalpasha said: "Holy s*** that's legit awesome! Plz remake trailer 2." atomicitalian said: "Well done. What an awesome project, you did a great job."

Rockstar gave map glimpse 'most people missed' @GTAVI_Countdown, a X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, has spotted what's described as a "glimpse" of the expected GTA 6 map that "most people missed". One of the artworks shared by Rockstar in the huge content dump at the start of May appears to show Leonida Keys which is where trailer 2 starts.

60fps performance achievable on one console it's claimed by leaker A renowned leaker has claimed GTA 6 will run at 60fps on PS5 Pro and that Sony and Rockstar Games are working together on PS5 GTA 6 bundles. Detective Seeds posted on X / Twitter: "As of right now, 60fps is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release). It is anticipated that GTA 6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release. "Should see several GTA 6 / PS bundles in the next marketing push. This info is from a Playstation engineer who has provided highly accurate and verified info several times in the past." In a follow-up Tweet, the leaker said: "This particular person has been my best friend for over 30 years and we grew up together so they are not a random person I stumbled into talking games." To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed.

