GTA 6: Live updates as new trailer date 'teased'

New GTA 6 details are hoped for in the coming days as Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is set to host an earnings call and Rockstar themselves may have teased the release date for a second trailer.

Fans are hopeful for an update on GTA 6 as Take-Two hosts an earnings call on August 8.

Ahead of the last earnings call in May, the company announced GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025, narrowing the previous window of 2025 which was first revealed in the first and so far only trailer (which now has more than 200million views on YouTube alone).

The trailer and the release window have been the only official announcements so far.

But with hype in overdrive for the game, and a barren few months for any announcements, rumours mills and speculation are in full swing.

The latest is Rockstar may have teased the release date for a potential second trailer in a teaser for a GTA Online update.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.



Time of year GTA 6 is set in There's a discussion on the GTA 6 Subreddit that the date in the body cam footage in the trailer might give a clue as to what time of year the game will be set in. In the top right corner of that footage, a date of August 4 at 11.58pm is given. It's led to speculation this could be when Rockstar Games or Take-Two announces an update on the game but Reddit user Natural_Exchange8230 theorises this gives an idea as to what time of the year the game takes place. GameRollGTA said: "You're probably entirely correct, idk why this is downvoted. August 2025 being the setting of the game is incredibly likely." Ill_Procedure_4080 said: "I mean they seem to be shooting for an Autumn 2025 release date so August of next year isn't an unreasonable thought that it might be release date." Odd_Departure6742 said: "Seems like most GTA games take place during Summer / early Fall so August 8th isn't too crazy."

Boat scene in trailer "inspired by" Miami Vice This scene from the GTA 6 trailer is understood to have taken its inspiration from Miami Vice Rockstar Games Reddit user pladticbluepalm has spotted a scene from Miami Vice of boats speeding past a container ship in the harbour. It looks incredibly similar to a scene from the GTA 6 trailer. housemusicdigger said: "Rockstar really loves Michael Mann (I love him too)." PapaYoppa said: "100 per cent inspired by that scene." um_ur_chinese said: "Crazy dark movie. A lot of people hated it but I liked it. Similar kind of uneasy feeling throughout the whole movie like Training Day."

Regular GTA 6 poster thinks any update "unlikely" to happen soon One X / Twitter user that posts regular GTA 6 content is not convinced there will be an update from Rockstar Games or Take-Two ahead of the earnings call. @that1detectiv3 said: "As always, don't expect announcements to be made during the call. If Rockstar were to release any new information (which I think is unlikely), it'd be in the next week. Late 2024 is probably still our best bet though." But others have replied disagreeing. @RadioLosSanto replied: "But wouldn't it make sense if Rockstar published the first screenshots before the conference? Then the shareholders would be happier and they would know where to invest their money. And it's been a long time and actually Rockstar gives us the next information after such a long ⏱️" @RGta676826 said: "But why is it unlikely??? I don't understand why you try to lie or say nonsense. No one can confirm anything, but it's not unlikely, it's very likely. There's only one month left until Autumn starts and just a few months until the second trailer." @PS507841840 said: "RDR1 (Red Dead Redemption) PC port most likely."

"Excitement" building A Reddit user posted a screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer of the mud scene and said they are "excited" for the game because of "how alive everything looks and the 'gold' sky vibe and the mud parties". trooperben1979 said: "Agreed. I'm in my mid 40s and feeling the same level of excitement for this game that I did for previous ones many years ago. Once a gamer always a gamer. Can't wait for GTA 6!" MisunderstoodBadger1 said: "Loved riding through mud in RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) and see everything getting dirty. Can't wait to go offroading in the mud like this." Prestigious-Spite635 said: "Imagine taking a damm Sanchez and going around an entire mud track doing stunts while it goes everywhere, this will be the funniest part in the map. I love the lighting too, how the mud looks orange at the ground."

Fans already brilliantly planning for release night A brilliant post in the GTA 6 Subreddit has shown how one social media user plans to play the game on the day it is released. coolaspotatos posted a meme of a man with a headset holding the GTA 6 logo with an Xbox Series X in the bottom left corner with a crate of beer and a pizza on the other side of the image with the caption: "Me as a fully grown 25-year-old on release night." It's gone down well in the comments. AudienceProper2131 said: "Move along sonny, got to park my 45-year-old walker." messinginhessen said: "How else are you meant to play on release night?" Electrical_Room5091 said: "Closer to 50 and supervise a lot of staff. I'll buy for my PS5 and Series X, whichever is installed first I play for two days straight."

Second trailer 'tease' - what we know so far There are three different theories at the moment as to when a second GTA 6 trailer, or an announcement, might drop Rockstar Games There are a number of theories doing the rounds at the moment as to when Rockstar might drop a second trailer for GTA 6. One theory is it could be as soon as Sunday (August 4) night, as there's a date in the top right corner of a body cam scene in the first trailer that says August 4 at 11.58pm. It's led to speculation a second trailer could drop then or in the early hours of August 5. Another is that with Take-Two hosting an earnings call on August 8, there could be some sort of announcement about the game in the run up to that. Ahead of Rockstar's parent company's last earnings call in May, Take-Two narrowed the release window of the game down to Autumn 2025. The other theory is that a second trailer might drop on October 4. That's because in a short trailer for a GTA Online update, a pizza delivery bike license plate had "Oct" in the top left corner with "PIZZ4" underneath it. At this stage, this is all speculation though and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two.

GTA Online weekly event update Rockstar has announced what players can expect from the latest GTA Online weekly update. The new Benefactor Vorschlaghammer slides into Los Santos drift racing and there are double rewards on drift races, 3x GTA$ on Taxi Work and loads more.

Bully 2: Everything we know so far Could Bully 2 be on the way? Yuki Iwamura, Getty Images & Rockstar Games After Rockstar Games announced Bully would be coming to its premium subscription based in 2024, the rumour mill about the potential Bully 2 started back up. Since Rockstar made the announcement, a release date for when Bully will release on GTA+ has been leaked on X / Twitter. It's a cult classic and fans are keen on the idea of Bully 2 - but where are we at with a sequel? Read the full story here.

Bully release date on GTA+ subscription service leaked online A release date has been leaked on X / Twitter Rockstar Games A release date appears to have been leaked on social media of when Rockstar Games' cult classic title Bully will be made available on its GTA+ premium subscription service. Earlier in 2024, Rockstar announced Bully would be coming to GTA+ and now it appears an exact date for this has been leaked on X / Twitter.

Read the full story here.

Gaming analyst says GTA 6 may only run at 720p on Xbox Series S John Linneman, an analyst from Digital Foundry, thinks Rockstar Games is targeting a resolution of 720p for GTA 6 on Xbox Series S and explained why this might be the case. "It's probably a PS5 and Xbox Series X target, the trailer, I would say. So we could assume maybe 720p target for Series S," he said on a video shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit. "If they're going this hard on these ray tracing effects, they can't really just rip them out either, you can't just say 'oh I'm going to turn this off'. "You need a fallback, you need to, I'm sorry, 'art it' the right way with the fallback to look good so I think this is one of those cases where they're going to have to make it work. We'll see what that means." In simplest terms, ray tracing basically simulates the behaviour of light. It's not the first time experts have warned about potential performance issues for GTA 6. There is no official word on this yet from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 announcement imminent? Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on August 8 when it's hoped there will be some sort of update on GTA 6. Just ahead of the last earnings call, Rockstar's parent company narrowed down the release window to Autumn 2025. Even if there is no official news from the company, there could be some interesting talking points and things to look out for from questions posed by investors after the official presentation as they will no doubt want to know what is happening with the highly-anticipated title. As well as the theory Rockstar has teased a second trailer date of October 4 for GTA 6 in its latest GTA Online trailer, another theory that's gaining traction is from a date in the body cam scene of the first, and so far only, trailer for the new game. In the top right corner of the shot is a date and time of August 4 and 11.58pm. It's led to speculation this could be the date of some sort of GTA 6 announcement and this theory is gaining traction across social media sites.

Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date? A delivery bike licence plate might hold a clue to the release date of a potential second GTA 6 trailer / Rockstar Games In an update for GTA Online, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt. But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer. Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter. Read the full story here.

Armour on vehicles A popular post on the GTA 6 Subreddit is asking social media users if they want to see "unrealistic levels" of armour on vehicles again. Accompanying the post is an image of a heavily armoured car from GTA Online. quitting_Tarantino said: "Absolutely not, the only vehicles that should be able to take multiple RPGs are tanks, anything that can take explosives should perform like what it actually is, a 10 ton hunk of metal. I would prefer if there were less lock-on rockets and less armoured vehicles all together, that way actual skill and tactic is involved instead of Imani tech always being the best option." Antifa-Slayer01 said: "All online vehicles should be usable in single player 🗣🗣🗣"

g0lden-plumbus said: "I'm going to be honest, I think there's a pretty good chance that things start off simple. But the longer the game lasts the more likely OP s**t is to be added in. As long as they find a way to make things as balanced as possible then whatever. Like heavily armoured vehicles shouldn't be going as fast as some do in 5."

Don't expect big technological jump says former Rockstar developer Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has warned players not to expect a massive technological leap forward as the gains being made are much more incremental than when GTA went 3D. In an interview with SanInPlay, further reported by Rock Paper Shotgun, Vermeij said: "The difference between PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 was enormous, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is not that not that big. So you don't really have that technology jump to make things different and better. "The jump from GTA 2 to GTA 3 was big and from GTA: SA to GTA 4 was very big. I don't think we can ever see a jump like that again. "I think there's definitely time for a revolution where animation is maybe not hand-animated anymore but it would be more AI-driven and physics-driven."

Another GTA 6 trailer 2 prediction As well as the Rockstar GTA Online license plate theory, there's another that's been posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit as to when a second trailer could release. This one is taken from the first and so far only trailer for the game. During a scene where body cam footage can be seen, there is a date in the top right corner. On it is a date of August 4 at 11.58pm. It's led to one Reddit user speculating this could be the date for a second trailer but it's safe to say other Reddit users aren't quite as convinced...

Community hope for August update With Take-Two holding an earnings call on August 8, there is hope from the GTA 6 community there will be some sort of update on the highly-anticipated game, according to the game's Subreddit. Just before the previous earnings call, Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025 with investors then asking interesting questions about the game. So even if there isn't anything from Take-Two before or during the presentation, discussion around the game through questions from investors at the end could yield some interesting points.

Social media users address beach scene doubts Reddit user Far_Astronaut_4795 has addressed concerns about the beach scene from the GTA 6 trailer in its Subreddit. According to the Reddit user, some are skeptical that the final version of the game will not have as many NPCs as seen in that scene. But Far_Astronaut_4795 backs Rockstar to be able to deliver and shared a clip from a busy saloon in Red Dead Redemption 2 to back up their point. And most agree Rockstar will deliver the level of detail shown in the trailer. MyNameIsToFu said: "Remember this was on PS4, GTA 6 will be on PS5." GOODFELLA_GK said: "I don't think I've ever seen a saloon this full in online, must be a quiet session." Trick_Squirrel7869 said: "I firmly believe that Rockstar Games will pull off something we have not seen in a while and that is a game that exceeds expectations, not only that Rockstar will most certainly create something which will break all the boundaries."

Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date? A delivery bike licence plate might hold a clue to the release date of a potential second GTA 6 trailer / Rockstar Games In an update for GTA Online, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt. But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer. Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter. Read the full story here.

Second trailer release date speculation - video See on Instagram Has Rockstar Games teased a second trailer date for GTA 6? Speculation is swirling after a date was spotted on a license plate in a teaser for the new GTA Online update...

GTA 6 Online expectations Another discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit is that of an online mode. awuwora posted: "I just hope our characters face doesn't look like playdough and have the ability to talk if not I HOPE they make their mute animations something else SOMETHING OTHER THAN shaking their heads and looking at other crew members while their face is not animated at all." Although this has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games, it's highly likely there will be a new online mode to accompany the game given the success of the current iteration of GTA Online. ShiestyOn said: "I don't have any expectations. Maybe that is the best way to go about it." quittin_Tarantino said: "Friendly lobbies and cops off lobbies. Very limited explosives and heavy weapons. Less lock on missiles." Born-Cat-8129 said: "I don't want the online characters to talk, it's comedic without it."

Should it be harder to earn money in GTA 6? Reddit user Overall_Spite4271 has sparked a discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit if money should be more difficult to earn in the new game. The most popular comments are players who want to see more options of how to spend their money in the game. Davidthedude7 said: "Give us more things to spend it on!!" ZOoNeR_ said: "They should give us options to spend like able to buy mansions etc" lolmanomggoducky said: "Absolutely. GTA isn't just a sandbox. It's a criminal sandbox. Sure f*****g around in the world is fun but after a bit of time everyone feels empty like there isn't anything to do after beating the story mode. GTA 6 must change this. That way even after finishing the game you dont feel empty or like you got nothing to do." maxime0299 said: "I thought that outside of main heists there's barely any other ways to earn money in the story mode. I wish there would be more content to earn and spend money on, though unlikely because Rockstar will want players to focus on Online once they're done with the story." holdmymusic said: "I think it'll remain more or less the same. We'll make a s**t ton of money as we have done in all GTA games but online will be worse than GTA 5 online. That's what I think. I wouldn't play its online for a very long time especially because of that GTA+ thing."

Rockstar shares Red Dead Online update Away from GTA, Rockstar has shared an update for Red Dead Online. An update on Rockstar's Newswire said: "Set off to locate rare Collectibles for Madam Nazar who will pay handsomely for your deliveries with a host of bonuses and rewards this month in Red Dead Online. "This month, she's feeling extra generous - especially for those unearthing full sets - by offering 3x RDO$ and XP in return for Collectible Set Sales. "Plus, roam the frontier and keep an eye out for Collector Free Roam Events rewarding 3x RDO$ and XP through September 2." There are further rewards and items on sale too.

Feature 'needs' to be back in GTA 6 A Reddit user has said there's one feature that "needs" to be back in GTA 6. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, user Emotional-Direction3 posted a screenshot from GTA 4 where players can play pool. A lot of users in the comments agreed. ApprehensiveBat said: "I don't know popular this take is but I hope the game has tons of minigames. Yakuza style, basically. Well maybe not as weird or over the top as Yakuza but still, there better be a good variety of them." danie_xci said: "Hell yeah! Also bring back bowling." Independent_Menu_596 said: "Yes!!! I hope they add bowling and pool leagues or at least some form of wagering with NPCs and other players, would add a huge aspect to the game and be a lot of fun. I really hope we see some kind of casino also."

Huge GTA 6 leaks 'not as important as people think' Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has reacted to the huge GTA 6 leaks that happened in September 2022 when around 90 videos of in-development gameplay footage were leaked. In an interview with SanInPlay, reported by GamesRadar, Vermeij played down the importance of these leaks. He said: "The leaks are usually not as important as people think. It's just because there are millions of people waiting for any news and Rockstar doesn't give them any news. "Whenever a big company says anything, whether it's Rockstar or EA or Ubisoft of whatever, it gets analysed and it often gets run negatively. "Their best bet is just to be quiet. That's what they're doing. It's a shame it's gone that way but it's not just their fault."

'Will GTA 6 live up to the hype?' X / Twitter user @that1detectiv3 has asked if GTA 6 will live up to the hype. The user posted: "If they successfully implement all the best and most popular features that have worked from previous GTA games while also expanding on them (lots of interiors, highly dense cities, gyms, detailed vehicle and character customisations, choices in story missions like GTA 4, large variety of side activities / vehicles / items, large scale heists etc), it can easily make GTA 6 live up to the hype." Others in the comments agree the game will live up to their expectations. @HazardousHDTV said: "It's going to be a good video game. It's not going be the simulation like many have convinced themselves it will be." @LOMAZDA1 said: "Give us RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) level writing, detail and emotion, GTA 4 level tone, at the very minimum make every open world activity that was in every GTA available plus many more, improved gunplay and I think its there." @azzabazza2020 said: "It's literally been circling in my head, a lot of people have been saying it won't live up to expectations. I am so certain that it will, Rockstar aren't that stupid. Surely they see what is what isn't successful. They will definitely deliver and exceed expectations."

First GTA Online pizza challenge completed GTA Online players have acted quickly to unlock a reward for all players. Rockstar posted: "🍕 Challenge complete! The GTA Online community successfully smashed the first-ever Pizza Delivery Community Challenge, delivering over 23 million pizza pies and counting. "As a reward, every GTA Online player can log in on Thursday (August 1) to claim the Pizza This... Tee."

GTA 5 coming to Xbox PC Game Pass? There is speculation GTA 5 could be heading to Xbox's PC Game Pass. The game has been on Game Pass to Xbox players before but it has never been available on the PC tier - that could change soon though. Reputable Rockstar insider Tez2 says the studio is "preparing" it. Tez2 went on to explain GTA 5 would be launched through the Xbox App on PC much like other PC Game Pass titles which then goes through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Rockstar's PS4 problem The most active platform for GTA Online is PS4 "by some distance" / Rockstar Games It's been known for a while that GTA 6 will release on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC but that it does not appear it will release on previous generation consoles, such as the PS4 and Xbox One. While revenue is up for Sony on PS5 compared to PS4, a significant amount of GTA Online's player base remains on the console which released 11 years ago. Market analysts Ampere has said out of more than 20million active users of GTA Online, the most active platform for the game "by some distance" is PS4. That means if this avid fanbase wants to play the new game in Autumn 2025, millions will have to upgrade their hardware at a cost. Piers Harding-Rolls, from Ampere, said: "Ampere expects Rockstar to continue operating GTA Online for the foreseeable future but this will mean maintaining multiple communities as the user base is split following the launch of GTA 6." That would mean Rockstar would have a juggling act of making sure there's a smooth GTA 6 launch and there are enough quality updates for it while still keeping its GTA Online fanbase happy instead of putting all its focus into the new title. However that's what's been going on throughout the development of GTA 6 - the game is being worked on alongside regular GTA Online updates.

Trailer speculation reaction Speculation about the potential release date for a second GTA 6 trailer has split opinion in a Subreddit discussion. Four seconds into a teaser trailer for a GTA Online update, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter; on the number plate, it says 'Oct' in the top left corner and the plate itself says 'PIZZ4'. That has led to speculation a second trailer for GTA 6 could release on October 4. adotang said: "But wasn't 'OCT' the month sticker on the San Andreas license plate since GTA V's release?" ContentWhile said: "So far the plate is less crazy of an idea than the moon thing." MrbiinerFR said: "In real no kidding it's possible."

GTA 6 might yet be affected by video game actors' strike Video game voice and performance actors have gone on strike over the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within video games. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is an American union that looks after the rights of video game actors - 98.32 per cent of members voted in favour of taking action. Previously, the strike terms are reported to affect games that started in late 2023 and GTA 6 has been in development for a number of years. But speaking to Inverse, SAG-AFTRA chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez said games like GTA 6 could still be affected. "Members who want to show solidarity with the union can elect voluntarily not to work on these titles," he said. "And we know that many of our members are going to become unavailable to work on those. "So while [non-struck games like Grand Theft Auto 6] may not be subject to a strike in the technical sense, their production is also subject to being disrupted by members who don’t want to work without the proection of AI terms and who don't want to undermine solidarity with the union."

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, was one of the companies mentioned about those that might be affected by action.

Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date? A delivery bike licence plate might hold a clue to the release date of a potential second GTA 6 trailer / Rockstar Games In an update for GTA Online, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt. But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer. Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter. Read the full story here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.