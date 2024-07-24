GTA 6 fans are waiting patiently for any glimmer of an update from Rockstar Games or parent company Take-Two but the latest take from a former employee might not be what those eagerly awaiting the game's release want to hear.



GTA 6 is fast becoming, if it isn't already, the most highly-anticipated game of all time and there hasn't even been much in the way of official announcements.



All that's come from official channels was confirmation at the end of 2023 Rockstar is working on GTA 6along with a first trailer (which now has more than 200million views on YouTube alone) which revealed a release window of 2025.

Take-Two, an American holding company that owns Rockstar and 2K, narrowed that down during an earnings call in May by saying the game will be released in Autumn 2025 but that's been it.

Former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij has been sharing his thoughts on the game and has warned fans to temper expectations.

In an interview with SanInPlay, reported by GamesRadar, Vermeij said the game could disappoint some.

"I don't think it's going to be wildly different from GTA 5, I think maybe people might be a little disappointed on the first day," he said. "But it's still gonna be the best game out there. I love the Miami vibe ... suits GTA very well."

Vermeij is reported to have stressed he has "no insider information" and added he was "blown away" by all of the individual character animations in the beach scene of the trailer.

Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009.

GTA 6 fans are hoping Take-Two, or even Rockstar, will announce some sort of update about the game during an upcoming earnings call on August 8.

