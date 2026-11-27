Manni L Perez, the actor behind Lucia Caminos in GTA 6, posted a heartwarming Thanksgiving statement on her Instagram story.

It was long speculated Perez was playing Lucia and it was officially confirmed the day before GTA 6 released when she was nominated for Best Performance t The Game Awards 2026 for her role.

This role is the biggest in her career to date and the follower count across her social media accounts has skyrocketed since her role was confirmed.

And she posted a message of thanks on her Instagram story on Thanksgiving.

Her story said: "Life has been such a whirlwind these past couple of days and I just want to take a moment to say thank you.

"Thank you to all the new followers, to all the beautiful messages and the positive reception the game and my character have received.

"I've dedicated almost a decade bringing Lucia to life. She's been such a significant part of mine and I am beyond grateful she now gets to be a small part of yours ❤️

"Happy holidays y'all 🦃"

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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