If you thought the fallout between US president Donald Trump and his former adviser Elon Musk was wild, then something just as dramatic is unfolding online between the president and former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene over the issue of the Epstein files.

On Friday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was withdrawing his support for Greene as he claimed “all I see ‘wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

The Republican representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district clapped back over on Twitter/X, sharing a text message she sent the president urging him to release the Epstein files and adding: “Apparently this is what sent him over the edge”:

Then, on Saturday morning, Greene thanked people for their support and tweeted: “I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are. And it truly speaks for itself.”

A few hours later, she followed this up with another post in which she revealed she has received “warnings for my safety” by private security firms as “a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world”.

She continued: “Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now.

“This time by the President of the United States.”

The same day, Trump was launching attacks on Greene over on his Truth Social platform, giving the congresswoman two new nicknames.

In one post, he wrote: “Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO [Republican In Name Only] that we all know she always was.”

And in another, he said: “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green [sic] is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

Trump, who has previously given nicknames to the likes of President Joe Biden (“Sleepy Joe”), California governor Gavin Newsom (“Newscum”) and ABC news host George Stephanopoulos (“Slopadopoulos”), has since been ridiculed and criticised over the name-calling:

“Trump is really declining,” claimed another:

Media outlet MeidasTouch asked: “Why would Marjorie Taylor Greene calling to release the Epstein files be a betrayal to Donald Trump and the entire Republican Party?”:

“Is Speaker Johnson ok with this,” commented former CNN reporter Jim Acosta:

And journalist Yashar Ali pointed out that “if you have to explain a nickname, it doesn’t work”:

The House of Representatives are set to vote on a proposal to release more Epstein files next week.

