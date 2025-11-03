GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update imminent

An official update on GTA 6's release date is happening this week, with gamers hoping for news on trailer 3 or even preorders. Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive is hosting an earnings call and there are usually some big announcements around it.



Even if there's no major preorder news or new trailer, there will be an official GTA 6 update on its release date around the time of the call.

It's been six months since Rockstar released GTA 6 trailer 2 in May 2025, alongside new screenshots, artwork and a revamped website. The update came shortly after GTA 6's release date was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026 - right before a Take-Two earnings call.

As it's the most highly anticipated video game release in history, GTA 6 continues to surprise fans with new leaks, rumours and speculation.

Keep it locked with the latest GTA 6 updates, Rockstar Games news and Take-Two announcements by following the indy100 live blog below.

Official release date update imminent Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is hosting an earnings call this week and that means there will be an update on GTA 6. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment and the next one is scheduled for Thursday (6 November) at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Usually, announcements are made by Rockstar ahead of such earnings calls if anything has changed - for example, the studio announced the GTA 6 delay and shared trailer 2 and new screenshots before a scheduled earnings call in May earlier this year. So news could be shared before Thursday. If not, since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. So either way, there will be news about GTA 6, even if it's just the release date currently remains on track around six months ahead of its release. As always, indy100 will be covering all things GTA 6 live and the earnings call itself, so stay tuned for all the very latest as it happens.

