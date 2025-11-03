Battlefield 6 players agree size is not the main issue when it comes to maps

Ever since the Battlefield 6 Open Beta in August, gamers have been debating how much size matters when it comes to the game's maps.

And that discussion has sparked back up again through a viral Reddit thread.

Battlefield 6 is a return to the series roots from Electronic Arts (EA) who was looking to recapture the magic from what was considered the golden era of Battlefield in the days of Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 and it seems to have done that.

REDSEC recently released with a new map called Fort Lyndon that's exclusive to this free-to-play portion of the game where there's a Battle Royale mode and Gauntlet mode where eight squads of four battle out to complete objectives in a competition style mode.

During the Open Beta, a number of players were worried about how small they felt some of the maps were and these feelings have carried over to the full release. REDSEC is separate to the main multiplayer component and shows that larger maps can be done.

But gamers agree in the Battlefield Subreddit map size is not the biggest issue.

Redditor ClaraTheRed posted a map size comparison across Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, Battlefield: Hardline, Battlefield 1, Battlefield 5, Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 6.

It reveals the largest Battlefield 6 map is Operation Firestorm which is a scaled down remastered version of the Battlefield 3 favourite.

Aside from that and Mirak Valley (the largest original map at launch), all the other maps are in the smallest 50 per cent or so of all maps, with Battlefield 6 having four of the five smallest maps to ever feature in the series.

And gamers say it's the variety that's lacking.

One user said: "In my opinion, it's not just the size that matters, but the shape - at least for infantry gameplay. I enjoy Liberation Peak because it's larger and because of the U shape. I do think the maps are too small but it doesn't help that most of them put you in a box where you can be seen from everywhere."

"I swear the Battlefield 1 maps feel so much bigger for some reason," another noted.

A third commented: "This needs to be a sticky and referenced every time someone says Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 also had small maps..."

"Yup, it's pretty insane how small Battlefield 6's maps are, embarrassing that the largest map is a rerelease of an old map lol," a fourth said. "And honestly, some of the maps actually look really good but they've been made annoying as hell to play on due to the extremely claustrophobic out of bounds areas."

And a fifth said: "All of Battlefield 6's maps can fit into one map, Banda Desert, from Battlefield 3."

