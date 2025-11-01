The world is changing rapidly thanks to advances in AI, and Neil deGrasse Tyson has illustrated just how terrifying the new technology can be.

Deepfakes are getting scarily realistic – so much so that prominent voices on social media are urging families and friends to establish ‘safe words’ to make sure they can never be scammed by fake versions of themselves.

Now, one of the internet’s most prominent and popular scientists has proven just how scary they can be.

A new YouTube clip, titled “It’s Getting Harder To Know What’s Real”, seemingly shows Tyson saying he “can’t escape the conclusion that the earth might actually be flat”.

However, it’s then revealed that it’s a deepfake video, with the real deGrasse Tyson explaining that “that was not me” and “those were not my words”.

The astrophysicist then goes on to speak about deefakes and how easily they’re “crossing the line” when people aren’t aware of their true nature.

