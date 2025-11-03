US president Donald Trump has been accused of fascism on a number of occasions (just last week, in an interview with Laura Kuenssberg for the BBC, former presidential rival Kamala Harris wasted no time answering if she still believed the Republican was a “fascist”), and the White House has strongly denied such a claim.

"There is no greater defender of freedom than President Trump, who signed an Executive Order to protect free speech on his first day back in office, ended the weaponization of justice, restored over 400 press passes to the White House complex, and takes media questions daily,” White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told indy100 back in April.

And now, in an interview with Norah O’Donnell for 60 Minutes, Trump claimed opponents “call me a Nazi all the time”.

He continued: “I’m not a Nazi; I’m the opposite. I’m somebody who’s saving our country, but they call me ‘Nazi’.

“They have talking points. They’re just talking points, and the press is largely responsible for it.”

But the comments have since seen Twitter/X users question what “the opposite” is, exactly:

“So does that mean he’s a radical left socialist,” asked another:

Meanwhile some expressed disbelief that Trump would have to make such a comment on national television:

Trump’s remarks were part of a wide-ranging interview, which also saw the president claim he is “much better looking” than New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and called out on grocery prices.

Why not read…