Watch: Seth Myers segment that Trump has called 'probably illegal' for mocking him

President Donald Trump has taken a sharp aim at late-night comedian Seth Meyers, declaring on his platform Truth Social that Meyers’ mocking of him is “probably illegal”.

The outburst followed a “A Closer Look” segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers where Meyers skewered Trump’s remarks on replacing electric catapults with steam-powered ones in the Navy.

Trump wrote: “NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!” free-speech advocates quickly flagged the remark as yet another troubling hint at censorship.

