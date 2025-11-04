GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update imminent

There will be an official update on GTA 6's release date this week, with gamers hoping for news on trailer 3 or even preorders. Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive is hosting an earnings call and there are usually some big announcements around it.

It's been six months since Rockstar released GTA 6 trailer 2 in May 2025, alongside new screenshots, artwork and a revamped website. The update came shortly after GTA 6's release date was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026 - right before a Take-Two earnings call.

As it's the most highly anticipated video game release in history, GTA 6 continues to surprise fans with new leaks, rumours and speculation.

Keep it locked with the latest GTA 6 updates, Rockstar Games news and Take-Two announcements by following the indy100 live blog below.

GTA 6 release date on track claims dataminer, hints at previews Renowned GTA and Rockstar Games dataminer Tez2 claims fans should not worry about delays and hinted that previews could actually be on the way soon. On a GTA Forums post, Tez2 said: "Instead of worrying about delays, some of you better start translating once the French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese etc previews drop." The game's release date remains scheduled for 26 May 2026 at the time of writing.

ICYMI: Official release date update imminent Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is hosting an earnings call this week and that means there will be an update on GTA 6. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment and the next one is scheduled for Thursday (6 November) at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Usually, announcements are made by Rockstar ahead of such earnings calls if anything has changed - for example, the studio announced the GTA 6 delay and shared trailer 2 and new screenshots before a scheduled earnings call in May earlier this year. So news could be shared before Thursday. If not, since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. So either way, there will be news about GTA 6, even if it's just the release date currently remains on track around six months ahead of its release. As always, indy100 will be covering all things GTA 6 live and the earnings call itself, so stay tuned for all the very latest as it happens.

Lester actor 'confirms' how long Rockstar has been working on GTA 6 Jay Klaitz, who plays Lester in GTA 5 and GTA Online, has seemingly confirmed how long Rockstar Games has been working on GTA 6. Speaking to The Escapist, when asked if GTA 6 deserves to be the first $100 game, he said: "Yeah dude. I mean, GTA 5 was so heavy on the mocap. I assume that GTA 6 will be the same way and these games take so long to make. "Years and years and years. It's not like they've just been hanging out, chilling and then just started doing the work last year. "They finished GTA 5 and then started on GTA 6 more or less immediately thereafter."

Dan Houser thinks GTA 6 launch will be even bigger than GTA 5 Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser said he thinks GTA 6 will have a much bigger launch than GTA 5, which is currently the game with the highest grossing launch ever, generating $800m in its first 24 hours and more than $1billion in its first three days. Speaking with Lex Fridman, when asked if GTA 6 will have a bigger launch, Houser said: "I assume it will because it's so anticipated and anticipation is the best driver of early sales as we saw with GTA 4 compared to Red Dead Redemption 1. "So I assume it will sell really well. That was never my definition of success but you certainly wanted to make money." When asked why there's so much anticipation around Grand Theft Auto titles, Houser added: "Because they don't come out that regularly and I think [when Houser was at Rockstar] we did a really good job of innovating within what the IP was."

