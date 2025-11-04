Elon Musk compares Brits to hobbits in bizarre anti-immigration rant

Elon Musk has sparked a significant amount of backlash after making a bizarre comparison to Britons living like Hobbits in the Shire and being invaded.

As he did with right-wing politics in America, Musk has been sticking his nose in and stirring up division in relation to British politics, stirring up anti-immigration sentiment and even delivering a controversial speech via video address during a march organised by far-right figure Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Once again, South-African-born Musk has been giving his two cents on the goings-on in the UK, despite living in the US, this time suggesting that people in small rural towns are living like hobbits (yes, the J.R.R. Tolkien kind) but are being invaded by “a thousand people” there to "sexually abuse" minors.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk claimed: “These lovely small towns in England, Scotland, Ireland, they’ve been living their lives quietly. They’re like hobbits, frankly.”

“But the reason they’ve been able to enjoy the Shire is because hard men have protected them from the dangers of the world, but since they have almost no exposure to the dangers of the world they don’t realise that they’re there, until one day, a thousand people show up in your village of 500 out of nowhere and start raping the kids,” he continued, making the baseless claim, “This how now happened god knows how many times in Britain.”

Needless to say, his claim has been utterly ripped to shreds.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain wrote: “This is genuinely insane. I mean, just worryingly divorced from any reality. How desperate are people to believe this nonsense?”

Another joked: “I’d like to see this c**t walk into a pub in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, and call someone a hobbit.”

“Besides how disgustingly off putting his personality is, this is such an infantile analysis. ‘English people are like the naive race in the fantasy series I love.’ He’s just not close to a serious thinker, which is why he finds Joe Rogan stimulating,” wrote another.





Another shared an image from The Lord of the Rings film and joked: “Just outside Folkestone yesterday.”

