Elon Musk has bizarre reaction to mysterious Comet 31/ATLAS

For months, scientists have been speculating about a mysterious object heading through space from outside the solar system.

The officially unknown object has been dubbed 3I/ATLAS is reportedly heading straight for us, too.

The interstellar object was seen by astronomers earlier this year heading for the centre of our solar system and now Elon Musk has offered a bizarre reaction after being quizzed about it on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

When asked about the strange object, Musk said: "I mean, one thing I can say is like, look, if I was aware of any evidence of aliens - Joe, you have my word - I will come on your show and I would reveal it on the show.”

Musk then went on to make a strange comment about not taking his own life, saying: "I'm never committing suicide, to be clear. So, on camera, guys, I am never committing suicide ever!"

After Rogan pointed out that the comet is interesting because it contains nickel within its gas cloud, Musk said: “There are definitely comets and asteroids that are made primarily of nickel.

"So the places where you mine nickel on Earth are actually where there was an asteroid or comet that hit earth - that was a nickel-rich meteorite."

Musk later said about the chemical make-up of the object, saying: "It would be a very sort of heavy spaceship if you made it all out of nickel. Yeah, that's a heavy spaceship. It would, like, obliterate a continent type of thing - maybe worse."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Musk – a tech billionaire who has served in conservative US president Donald Trump’s administration, made headlines over a gesture at his inauguration many accused of being a ‘Nazi salute’, and supported far-right criminal Tommy Robinson – claimed he’s actually a centrist.

