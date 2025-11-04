Today (4 November), New Yorkers head to the ballot to select the next mayor of NYC and Donald Trump is trying his best to interfere with the outcome.

Despite being a relative political newcomer, Democratic candidate 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani is the apparent front-runner to become New York City mayor. The self-described Democratic socialist is going up against Republican Curtis Sliwa and the controversial former New York governor and independent Andrew Cuomo – and it’s clear that MAGA and Republicans are terrified of Mamdani winning.

In yet another long, rambling, mistruth-laden post on Truth Social on the eve of polling day, US president Trump has quite literally told people who to vote for, suggesting that if Mamdani wins, he will restrict federal funds to the city.

Trump wrote: “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival.”

He continued: “It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don't want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win.”

Ending his lengthy post, he endorsed Cuomo, telling people, “you must vote for him”.

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE … Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job.”

His comments were slammed as a “threat” to the city of New York, as well as potential “election interference”.

“This would be immediately impeachable in any functioning democracy. This is actual ‘election interference’ of the highest order, in addition to a blatant violation of the First Amendment rights of millions of people, both punishing speech and forcing compelled speech,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “Trump is threatening to withhold necessary and additional funding to NYC if Mamdani wins.

“New York pays more to the federal government than it receives. I hope the governor and NY taxpayers are watching.”

Someone else pointed out: “Cool country where a president can threaten to withdraw funding from a city if it doesn’t vote the way he tells them to, definitely a functioning democracy.”

Appearing to add to the level of threat, Cuomo himself appeared to suggest that if Mamdani is elected, the National Guard and Trump will “try to take over the city”.

“If you want President Trump to try to take over the city - national guard on streets, choking federal funding - vote for @ZohranKMamdani because Trump just said he will be coming and this poser @ZohranKMamdani won’t be able to stop him.

“That is a fact. The next Mayor has to be able to get us more, not ensure our demise. I am the only person in this race who can do that,” Cuomo said.

In the replies, someone responded: “You’re just another coward that kneels to fascists and authoritarians, your tweet proves that. You’re weak and would bend the knee to Trump - you wouldn’t fight for the people of NYC you’d sell them down the river. F**k you.”

Another pointed out: “Vote for me or Donald Trump will invade the city is quite the closing message.”

