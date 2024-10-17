GTA 6: Live updates as gameplay 'leak' resurfaces on TikTok

It's now officially under a year until the release window of GTA 6 and hype for the game is as high as it ever has been.

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two recently confirmed in an annual report that GTA 6 is currently on track to release in Autumn 2025.

The studio dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from Rockstar about it since.



GTA 6 has been at the centre of a number of huge leaks including the 90+ videos of early development footage that were posted in 2022 and the trailer getting leaked on social media shortly before it was due to drop.

Rockstar recently hinted it could be starting its marketing campaign for the game soon as it is on the lookout for a "Screenshot Capture Artist" to "capture footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns and in game".

And a number of story details have been 'confirmed' as legit.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

GTA 6 trailer 'fun fact' Redditor PrestigiousStuff6173 has shared what they've described as a "fun fact" about the GTA 6 trailer in the game's Subreddit. The user said: "GTA 6 trailer has more views than Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox's most watched videos combined." Accompanying this are screenshots of the GTA 6 trailer with 214m views on YouTube compared to a Super Mario Odyssey trailer with 57m views, Spider-Man E3 gameplay with 89m views and a Minecraft update trailer with 40m views, which all added together makes 186m. brendodido said: "You love to see a small underdog developer like Rockstar succeed like this." SplitOutside9081 said: "My question is, how many are rewatch views?" SwiftBronzeCX said: "From those people going through counting every blade of grass and window frame by frame."

GTA Online North Yankton glitch patched A glitch that allowed GTA Online players to freely explore North Yankton has been patched. Rockstar Games released a background update and this option is now unavailable. It comes after details of how to do so circulated online. North Yankton is the setting for the opening scene of the GTA 5 story and is in GTA Online for the first time as it's currently host to a new survival zombies mode that's proving incredibly popular.

Avoiding spoilers - 'internet is going to be hell' Redditor deep_fried_cheese has said the "internet is going to be hell" when GTA 6 launches in terms of avoiding spoilers. The user posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Gonna have to stay off YouTube entirely, IG entirely, Twitter entirely AND turn off notifications because I've been spoiled that way before. Reddit might be safe but it'll be limited to select few communities. We really need a pinned thread in this sub saying if spoilers are online before the games come out." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Dry-Fault-5557 said: "You have to live in a cave now." blueberry1919 said: "The problem is it will take weeks to finish the game, even if you play two-to-three hours daily. Best to just accept that some donkey with a mega-donkey Youtube thumbnail will spoil it for everyone." -Kyphul said: "Just a tip OP. Turn off your YouTube watch history on Google account setting. It will disable homepage recommendations. It will just empty. So no spoiler videos when you open up YouTube."

Could GTA 6 get first ever 100 MetaCritic score? Redditor AgitatedFly1182 has asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit if the upcoming game could be the first ever to get a score of 100. The closest a game has ever got is the 1998 release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time which has a 99 rating. GTA 4 is the highest rated game of the century with a score of 98; only SoulCalibur, released in 1999, has the same rating.

GTA 3, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 all have scores of 97.

PinkLady_Apples said: "Highly unlikely." 4000kd said: "No. Ocarina of Time and SoulCalibur have the highest Metascores but they have less than 25 reviews each. Most modern AAA games have 100-150 reviews. GTA 6 will probably get like a 97-95 (which would be a pretty insane score)." Electrical_Room5091 said: "I think with modern gaming it will be impossible. There will always be a publication that gives it a lower score in an attempt to get more clicks."

New earnings call discussion Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing on a new post if it's likely there'll be any update on the game around the timing of Take-Two's next earnings call on November 6, or this year at all. Every-Examination720 said: "I don't think we're getting anything from the earnings call. Hope I'm proved wrong." Moistycake said: "We have to get some kind of update before the year ends. So at most we have two more months to wait... Hopefully." KrizRPG said: "At this point even the execs are anxiously awaiting GTA 6 news."

What fans plan to do most in GTA 6 Redditor PlayShelf has asked the GTA 6 Subreddit what players plan on spending their time doing the most when the game drops. PinkLady_Apples said: "Probably criminal activities." ray_the_punk said: "I'm gonna Grand Theft Auto all over the place." B994 said: "Exploring. Just seeing and doing what the world that we waited for more than a decade has to offer."

RDR2 and GTA San Andreas leaving PS Plus Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are both leaving PS Plus next month. RDR2 has been in and out of PlayStation's subscription service and that alongside GTA: SA have been available since May.

The last time RDR2 was included, GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition was available alongside it. It was available for six months last time, just like this time around. RDR2 and GTA: SA leave PS Plus on November 18.



600 million zombies slayed in GTA Online Latest stats show 600,000,000 zombies have so far been slayed in GTA Online's new survival round-based mode. A community target of 800,000,000 has been set by Rockstar with rewards on offer and players are well on the way to that. GTA Online's new mode is set in North Yankton, the setting for the opening scene of the GTA 5 story.

Walking in GTA 6 Redditor jiar300 said they "will be doing a lot more walking in GTA 6" when it comes out. "I just realised how much scenery im missing driving 120mph down every road," the user said. "The only way you can take in as much detail as possible is by walking. Also GTA 6 is most likely going to be the closest thing to mirror real life and considering I live in a country where it's cold three quarters of the year, it will be quite meditative to walk around in a virtual tropical getaway." Others have been sharing their thoughts. FeminineRoyal said: "For sure, can't wait to explore every inch of the map." viva-la-vendredi said: "Depends on what 6 offers. When I saw the 5 trailer back in the day I thought of 'hiking' there but in the end it was boring as hell and I never did that." deep_fried_cheese said: "GTA 6 will be one of the only games where walking around doing nothing is just as good as actual game. Day one I'm gonna be exploring the Gator Keys walking or on a hovercraft, then I'm gonna walk around Disney and explore the shops in the area while taking in the scenery. After that I might just take a long walk along the length of vice city beach for 20 mins. And all that isn't even five per cent of the places to explore because you will still miss a lot of details first time around."

GTA Online North Yankton 'nice glitch' A regular poster on X / Twitter of GTA content has shared a "nice glitch" of how to travel to North Yankton in GTA Online. North Yankton is the setting for the opening scene of the GTA 5 story and is in GTA Online for the first time as it's currently host to a new survival zombies mode that's proving incredibly popular. @Nuro_Citrix is understood to be someone who had insider information that the game's trailer would be revealed in December 2023.

GTA 6 TikTok gameplay 'leak' debunked @gtaleaks2 @community JUST LEAKED GTA 6 😱 #gta #gta6 #gta6leakedfootage #gtaleak A video showing what's claimed to be leaked footage of GTA 6 is doing the rounds on TikTok but it's been quickly debunked by ComicBook.com. It shows what appears to be the streets around a scene featured in the trailer but details have been spotted suggesting everything might not be what it seems. The article said: "First of all, there is what is supposed to be an Amazon delivery van. Of course, there would never be actual replica of an Amazon delivery van in the game due to various legal and licensing issues, however, it wouldn't be beyond Rockstar Games to parody it. "More damning than this, those with a trained-eye can spot the Unreal Engine 5 assets in the footage, including the UE5 WorldGridMaterial inside the car. GTA 6 is not being made in Unreal Engine 5 but Rockstar Games' own RAGE engine."

Co-op gameplay 'leak' resurfaces A 'leak' suggesting there will be co-op gameplay in GTA 6 has resurfaced Rockstar Games An old Reddit post claiming there is "potential co-op gameplay" based on the huge GTA 6 leaks from 2022 has resurfaced. Tobbelobben30 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "As I delved into the leaks, I stumbled upon what appears to be a 'Player Action Manager' that showcases various in-game actions available to players." Some of the actions spotted were 'Downed Self Revive', 'Downed Self Suicide', 'Buddy Comms' and 'Buddy Ping'. "The presence of 'Downed Self Revive' and 'Downed Self Suicide' actions suggests that a character can be downed in some way," the user continued. "The idea of a downed state, or self-reviving, hints at the possibility of co-operative gameplay. 'Downed Self Suicide' could be a quick way for a player to die while downed, in situations where the other player isn't nearby to save them, something I don't see why a single player only game would have." Tobbelobben30 said the buddy actions would make much more sense in a co-op mode. "What further strengthens my belief in the possibility of co-op gameplay in GTA 6 are other leaked clips, such as the one featuring Jason walking in the nightclub," the user said. "It appears that Lucia might be controlled by another Rockstar employee, potentially testing the co-op functionality, as her movement doesn't quite resemble AI behavior." This is speculation at this time with nothing yet confirmed by Rockstar.

Gameplay trailer discussion Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit are discussing what they want to see from a potential gameplay trailer. Aemmon posted: "Don't get me wrong I can't wait for Trailer 2 but the gameplay trailers are the perfect representation of the game, and the narration is too good. "Do you reckon there will be a gameplay trailer, if so what do you think will be in it? Personally, I hope they really delve into the interactivity and world building with NPCs and environments." Other Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. Ya-boi-Benaboy said: "I just hope they bring that lady back that does the voice overs for those videos. It won't quite feel the same without her." RogerRoger63358 said: "Hopefully it will show new ways you can interact with the living breathing world. I can't make any guesses on specifics because I don't know what will be in this game other than a new rendition of the greet/antagonise feature from RDR2. Hopefully there will be tons of illicit side activities away from the main story, during and post-game." THEEDINI said: "The new relationship system."

GTA Online players smashing zombie mode milestones In its latest update, Rockstar Games revealed players are absolutely smashing community targets the studio is setting for in-game items if a certain number of zombies in its new mode are killed. GTA Online's new zombie mode is a survival round-based mode set in North Yankton, the setting for the opening scene of the GTA 5 story. It's had more than 1,200,000 different players trying it out since it launched on October 10 and Rockstar has said more than 430,000,000 zombies have been killed so far. It has set a target of 800,000,000 to be killed to award all players "the Purple Glow and Green Glow Skeleton Onesies".

GTA Online zombie mode has had more than 1.2m different players GTA Online's new zombie mode has had more than 1,200,000 different players trying it out since it launched according to data from GTAO Stats. It's a new survival mode where players have to kill zombies in North Yankton, the setting for the opening scene of the GTA 5 story. It's also the first time players have had the chance to visit North Yankton in GTA Online. And players seem to have been lapping up this new content from Rockstar Games with more than 1,250,000 different players trying it and the mode itself being played more than 2,650,000 times since it dropped on October 10.

Co-op gameplay 'leak' resurfaces A 'leak' suggesting there will be co-op gameplay in GTA 6 has resurfaced Rockstar Games An old Reddit post claiming there is "potential co-op gameplay" based on the huge GTA 6 leaks from 2022 has resurfaced. Tobbelobben30 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "As I delved into the leaks, I stumbled upon what appears to be a 'Player Action Manager' that showcases various in-game actions available to players." Some of the actions spotted were 'Downed Self Revive', 'Downed Self Suicide', 'Buddy Comms' and 'Buddy Ping'. "The presence of 'Downed Self Revive' and 'Downed Self Suicide' actions suggests that a character can be downed in some way," the user continued. "The idea of a downed state, or self-reviving, hints at the possibility of co-operative gameplay. 'Downed Self Suicide' could be a quick way for a player to die while downed, in situations where the other player isn't nearby to save them, something I don't see why a single player only game would have." Tobbelobben30 said the buddy actions would make much more sense in a co-op mode. "What further strengthens my belief in the possibility of co-op gameplay in GTA 6 are other leaked clips, such as the one featuring Jason walking in the nightclub," the user said. "It appears that Lucia might be controlled by another Rockstar employee, potentially testing the co-op functionality, as her movement doesn't quite resemble AI behavior." This is speculation at this time with nothing yet confirmed by Rockstar.

400,000 players in new GTA Online mode in first 24 hours X / Twitter account @TezFunz2 spotted more than 400,000 players have played the new survival mode in GTA Online. Players can visit North Yankton which is where the opening scene of the GTA 5 story takes place and there's a new survival mode where players have to kill zombies. If 80 million zombies are collectively defeated by the community, Rockstar said there will be gifts on offer. And it seems players have wasted little time in getting to work to reach that milestone.

'More details you missed in the trailer' X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown has shared 10 more "details you missed in the GTA 6 trailer". These are: Variety of objects: folded umbrellas, blown over umbrellas, inflatable float and multiple surfboards, which could mean surfing will be a new activity in the game

Reference to Franklin's dog Chop from GTA 5

Reflective side mirrors, interior car physics and new animation

Highest point in all of Florida (WTVY Tower) will be featured in the game. It's 1,901ft (579 m)

Parody of PETA called POACH which refers to "Protection of Animals and Controlled Hunting"



Rudi is the first confirmed deceased character in the game

Mexican wrestling reference "Lucha Libre" and the ability to wrestle is teased

Fictional version of Apple Pay will be featured, with smartphones being a main focus in the game

Call of Duty's parody that was featured in GTA 5, Righteous Slaughter 7, returns with a new sequel called Blood Ops referencing Black Ops

Realistic sand simulation that dynamically interacts with the objects

'Series S is a headache for devs' Obbe Vermeij has also said "the Series S is a headache for devs" in regards to GTA 6. Responding to a question of how much of a "problem" the console will be to his original post, Vermeij said: "There's quite a performance gap between the Series S and the PS5 Pro. "In an ideal world 6 would run at 30fps on S, X and PS5 and 60 on the Pro. The Series S is a headache for devs for sure."

'2027 for you I'm afraid' Responding to comments on his resurfaced Tweet, Obbe Vermeij replied to one from a PC gamer. In reference to a potential delay of GTA 6, @BillNye886566 said: "If it releases in 2025 or 2026, it makes no difference because I have a PC." Vermeij replied: "2027 for you I'm afraid." At present, GTA 6 will only release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - it's heavily expected to release on PC at some point beyond the initial release, as is usually the case, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Former Rockstar Games developer warns of delay A Tweet has resurfaced from a former Rockstar Games developer warning GTA 6 could be delayed as the studio does not have any competition and will want to get it "100 per cent". Obbe Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009. "GTA 6 will sell for 10+ years and there is no competition to worry about," he said. "They are not going to release the game until they're 100 per cent happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer. I have no inside info. Didn't talk to anyone."

New game mode and map expansion for GTA Online A new game mode has dropped for GTA Online which coincides with a playable returning part of the map. Players can visit North Yankton for the first time in GTA Online, where the opening scene of the GTA 5 story takes place. There's a new survival mode where players have to kill zombies. If 80 million zombies are collectively defeated by the community, Rockstar said there will be gifts on offer. More events have been announced on the Rockstar Newswire.

'Hope for the best' Prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games poster on X / Twitter @GameRollGTA says "all we can do is hope for the best" when it comes to a potential announcement ahead of Take-Two's next earnings call. Rockstar's parent company will hold its next call on November 6. Just ahead of the earnings call for the same quarter last year, Rockstar announced on social media it would be releasing the first trailer for GTA 6 and there is "hope" for some sort of GTA 6 update ahead of the upcoming one. It's currently the longest gap between Rockstar dropping a trailer for a game and giving fans an update in the studio's history.

'Details you missed in the trailer' X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown has shared 10 "details you missed in the GTA 6 trailer" along with screenshots highlighting this in a thread. These are: Monster truck doing a stunt jump at the mud club

There's a railroad barrier which confirms the metro system that was first seen in the leaked footage

Highly advanced clothes deformation physics

NPC filling his car at the gas station, which could be a hint that cars will require gas in the game

There are coils of extra lines on power poles, which showcases Rockstar's insane attention to detail

Accessible parking bay for NPCs with disabilities

Leonida man is watering his garden despite the fact that it's raining

Damage deformation seen on Jason and Lucia's car similar to GTA 4

Leaf particles are affected by the air flow created by the car passing

NPCs have their beach gear in balconies to dry them off

Earnings call date reaction Social media users have been reacting to the latest Take-Two earnings call date in the GTA 6 Subreddit. SplitOutside9081 said: "I hope to hear 'GTA 6 is on track for fall 2025 release date'. We could also get a Tweet from Rockstar Games like last year announcing a trailer date. It could happen anywhere on the week of and before November 6." Picklepucks said: "I bet Take-Two wishes their staff got as pumped for earnings calls as fans of one of their games." Leader-Artistic said: "I am gonna guess first weeks of December though, roughly one year after the first trailer." Erusor said: "A lot of us speculated about 5th November as trailer 1 release date and no way we will fall in this trap again 😩" WentzToWawa said: "As long as it's still on track for Autumn '25 I'm cool with waiting a bit more for another trailer or screenshots."

Take-Two reveals next earnings call date Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the date of its next earnings call. The company hosts these quarterly to share updates about the organisation and its different studios to drive interest and investment. Usually included as part of this is some sort of update about Rockstar and what it's working on. The next Take-Two earnings call will take place on November 6 at 9.30pm GMT.

Leaked GTA 6 story details 'confirmed' as legit A popular GTA 6 account that regularly posts on X/Twitter has boasted that leaks it previously shared about story details and features of the upcoming game have been "confirmed". @GTAVI_Countdown, which has more than 183,000 followers at the time of writing, shares news, rumours, speculation and leaks on GTA 6 and Rockstar Games. In September, the account reposted details from YouTuber LegacyKillaHD about rumours of what to expect from the story mode in GTA 6 along with some gameplay features. And @GTAVI_Countdown claims these leaks have "been pretty much confirmed as we just received a DMCA takedown from Rockstar's parent company Take-Two". Read the full story here.

Rockstar announcement gives GTA fans 'doubt' Rockstar Games has given Red Dead Redemption fans a huge update with the PC version of the game and its expansion, Undead Nightmare, coming to the platform on October 29. It's something PC and RDR fans have wanted for a very long time, ever since the game first released back in 2010 so they can play it on PC for the first time or have an excuse to jump back into it. But there are some GTA 6 fans who think Rockstar focusing on this means there will not be an update on the highly-anticipated title anytime soon. RamonRamos__ posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "With Red Dead 1 being ported to PC this month, I doubt it that rockstar will release any info for GTA 6 this October." There is hope there will be some sort of update during this month which is dubbed 'Rocktober', the name given by fans to the month of October as Rockstar has a history of making announcements and sharing updates during this month in years gone by. This year has proven to be no exception with the news of Red Dead Redemption on PC but fans are split about what this means for GTA 6 in the comments on the Reddit post. Sharp-Effective-2030 said: "Why did this idea come from that we would get a trailer this month, after all in the case of GTA 5 or RDR2, Rockstar added the second trailer a year or later after the first trailer." Gaggarmach said: "We were never getting a trailer this month, not next month or the month after either." DayDreamer1300 said: "All these years to get RDR and Undead on PC and they do it when one of their biggest games has been announced." Hopeful_Ad7376 said: "They really waited 14 years to re-release it for 60 dollars???" Not everyone can be pleased!

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.