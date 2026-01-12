GTA 7 or RDR3 already 'most likely' in development claims former Rockstar animator

Former Rockstar Games animator Mike York has claimed GTA 7 or RDR3 are already "most likely" in development at the studio.

We're still all waiting for the release of GTA 6, which if all goes to plan will finally be available on 19 November 2026, but that doesn't mean Rockstar may not be working on multiple projects at the same time even if GTA 6 is the priority.

Former Rockstar director Obbe Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009, recently 'revealed' the likely setting for GTA 7, saying he expects the trend of real-life US locations being parodied to continue.

Now former Rockstar developer in Mike York, an animator who worked on GTA 5, told Esports Bets he thinks either Grand Theft Auto 7 or Red Dead Redemption 3 is "most likely" being worked on at the studio.

GTA 6 is the latest upcoming release from Rockstar Games with Red Dead Redemption 2 the last full game from the studio / Rockstar Games

"Major gaming companies always have two games being developed at once, so Rockstar Games might have already started working on a potential GTA 7 or RDR3," he said.

"Throughout the gaming industry, companies don't tend to work on one project at a time; they always start developing the next thing once their current game is nearing completion.

"That's probably what is happening now at Rockstar; GTA 6 is nearing the end of its production so I would be shocked if they hadn't already started working on RDR3.

"If their next project is another edition of Red Dead Redemption - perhaps RDR3 - I don’t see that being released any time before 2032, especially given how long it has taken for GTA 6 to be released.

"Games of this calibre usually take five-to-seven years to produce, given the work that has to go into them - just look at the size of the games themselves to download.

"It might not be another rendition of either GTA or Red Dead but whatever Rockstar is working on next, it would have already started undergoing development and I'd anticipate its release to be the early to mid-2030s."

To be clear, neither GTA 7 nor RDR3 are confirmed to be in development at the time of writing.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.