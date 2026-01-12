GTA 6 LIVE: Release date delay reports addressed by insider

After a number of reports misinterpreted Jason Schreier's comments about GTA 6's release date, another insider has addressed previous claims.

Speaking on the Button Mash podcast, Schreier said "the last [he] heard, it was still not content complete" and while "it's really hard to say right now" if it will release this year, he "thinks this feels a little bit more real". Schreier did not confirm the game would be delayed again at this stage.

In November, Rockstar Games confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 was delayed to 19 November 2026 "to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve". There hasn't been an official update on the game's release date since then.



Despite the wait, GTA 6 remains the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details and map updates.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below with all the latest news, leaks, rumours, trailers and release date updates as they happen.

Release date delay reports addressed by insider Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson has clarified previous comments he made about hearing that GTA 6 is "content ready" after renowned Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said the "last he heard", the game was not "content complete". "I think there's been some misinterpretation from different sources of exactly what that means," Henderson said on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly. "Does content ready means the pipeline of what they want to do is ready but they've not captured it and it's not content complete yet, or has something more sinister happened with the game's development? "Game development is tremendously all over the place, it isn't a linear process and it really isn't point A to point B, there are so many different things in between there." Henderson also said Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn't content complete "four months before it released". He's also predicted GTA 6 will release this year.

