Hogwarts Legacy 2 and HBO series details revealed by former company boss

Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series are likely to be "co-ordinated", according to comments from a former company boss.



David Haddad, the former president of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, spoke with Variety before leaving the company.

"The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy," he said.

Variety reported Haddad said the games team have been "co-ordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel with the storylines that will play out in the Harry Potter HBO series".

Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series could be linked / Screenshot from Portkey Games, Warner Bros Games

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously reported Warner Bros Games is working on a sequel.



While Hogwarts Legacy 2 has previously been publicised by Warner Bros Games, it has not yet been officially confirmed.

Hogwarts Legacy was the best selling game of 2023.



Elsewhere from Indy100, the new writer of the BioShock Netflix movie has been announced by its director and the Gears of War movie may finally have its director - and it's a big name.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.