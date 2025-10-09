GTA 6 LIVE: Imminent reveal 'teased' - but gamers are split

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than seven months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is an imminent GTA 6 reveal has been 'teased' but gamers are split in their opinion about it.

The last official content update from Rockstar Games itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two

Imminent GTA 6 reveal 'teased' - but gamers are split An imminent reveal about GTA 6 has been 'teased' but gamers are divided about it online. @GameRoll_, who regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, spotted Game Informer is massively hyping up its upcoming November issue. A screenshot was shared of a release from Game Informer which said: "I can't tease much but knowing what's coming after The Outer Worlds 2 issue... You're going to want to be a subscriber to Game Informer." @GameRoll_ posted on X / Twitter: "Let me preface this tweet but making it clear that this could mean absolutely nothing - but it's interesting nonetheless. "In November 2012, after GTA 5 got its second trailer and was still scheduled to come out in the Spring, Game Informer was given a look at GTA 5 and dropped an exclusive issue about the game. "And as you can see in this screenshot, they’re now quite considerably hyping up their November 2025 issue. "This is almost certainly a gigantic reach but maybe, could it be that history will repeat itself and Rockstar will work with them again to share exclusive details about GTA 6? Possibly following Trailer 3? November is currently the most likely timeframe for new information after all." While @GameRoll_ made it clear it "could mean absolutely nothing" and "is almost certainly a gigantic reach", it's divided opinion in the comments. @Cade_Onder said: "Willing to bet a bajillion dollars for a variety of reasons that this is not GTA 6, I wouldn't expect any big previews like this until much closer to release." @SWEGTA said: "I doubt it's much of anything but it would be nice to finally get some more info on Lucia and Jason." @project_vice said: "Sounds like it could very well be a GTA 6 tease ngl, let's see! 🤞" @TJay6701 said: "The delusion is starting again, we are so back." @MrSRTTT said: "They were the first media to cover GTA 5 and have an exclusive on it so maybe you could be right but November would be very early. If it is November, that would almost certainly mean May is a concrete date." This is all speculation and nothing has been officially confirmed.

GTA 6 'Easter egg' spotted from GTA6 A Redditor says they've spotted an "Easter egg" in one of the official GTA 6 screenshots. One screenshot shows character Cal Hampton on an inflatable flamingo in a swimming pool surrounded by empty beer cans and rooohhan noticed his "necklace is in GTA Online", adding: "Rockstar Easter egg?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Few_Development4646 said: "Re-using assets makes sense for GTA 6 as they'll have so many high quality base assets from GTA 5." GhandisFlipFlop said: "There is a necklace that I think Lucia wears in trailer 1 that they added to Online to buy so it's not the only time." CYZANE said: "Re-asset."

Huge game update on PS Store sends hype into overdrive from GTA6 A Redditor spotted that the "ratings and review section [is] now visible on GTA 6 PS5 website". JadedPaleontologist0 posted this in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "This was added very recently, as previously this was never visible, also seen in other countries website as well..." It's got a lot of people talking online. DlanShfta said: "I can feel it trailer 3 is coming sooner than we expect." marckh said: "They're so confident in their game that they're open to reviews before anyone has even played it." Ok_Sundae_4363 said: "I have a good feeling about this." However GameRoll, an account that regularly posts about GTA and Rockstar Games, said: "Here's where I gotta ruin the fun... This is a universal change across PlayStation's website and isn't exclusive to GTA 6." With GTA 6 scheduled to release in around seven-and-a-half months' time, and with it being more than five months since the huge content drop from Rockstar Games, fans are seemingly growing increasingly hopeful for further updates on the game imminently.

