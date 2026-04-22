Hogwarts Legacy 2 announcement 'soon' after key detail spotted

Hogwarts Legacy 2 reveal rumours have reared again after developer Avalanche Software hired a new Community Manager who has introduced himself on Reddit.



In the HarryPotterGame Subreddit, Cody, who goes by Vaknar, recently posted: "I'm here to be the bridge between Avalanche and you, the Hogwarts Legacy community.

"I've only just started and while I'm still finding my footing, my goal is straightforward: to make this a space easily worth showing up to.

"That means celebrating the amazing things you're creating, making sure your voices and feedback reach the right people and keeping things welcoming and inclusive for everyone."

This was spotted and posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, with questions around if this could mean "Hogwarts Legacy 2 may be announced soon".

The OP (original poster) said: "Recent discussion around a potential Hogwarts Legacy sequel has resurfaced after Avalanche Software hired a new community manager, which some believe could signal the start of marketing preparations for a sequel. Also to add, maybe a potential release could align with the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series, to push more sales?

"I think it might be possible we see a reveal at SGF [Summer Game Fest]."

And gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "Leaping from the hiring of a Community Manager to an imminent announcement is a preeeetty wide leap, honestly. There's an excellent chance that it is completely unrelated."

A second commented: "Imagine getting two Hogwarts games before we get Witchbrook."

"Please, be less repetitive than the first one," a third demanded. "I would love a more mature HP game, where you play as an auror in London and other famous areas of HP universe."

A fourth added: "The first one was great but I have fears that they have gotten some delusions now and decided to put all kinds of nonsense live-service and micro-transaction bulls*** in the second one."

And a fifth mused: "If they don't release this near the TV show they've really messed up. They can reuse so many of the assets from the first one and just need to write a slightly better story."

Hogwarts Legacy released in 2023 and it became the best selling title of the year such was its huge popularity. The game was critically acclaimed too.



Hogwarts Legacy 2 is understood to be in the works but has not yet been officially confirmed.

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