Fans of the upcoming Hollow Knight: Silksong can't quite believe a playable demo that's available at Gamescom next month is actually real after years of Silkposting on social media.

Hollow Knight is a 2017 award-winning 2D action adventure game that takes players through a vast ruined kingdom of insects and heroes. It was developed by Team Cherry and was a huge success because of its combat, visuals, atmosphere and music.

The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, was announced back in February 2019 and there was even a playable demo at E3 that year but add in a couple of trailers and a further look at some gameplay and that's been about it. Team Cherry confirmed earlier in 2025 it was on track to release later this year.

Xbox recently confirmed it will have a playable demo of the game available for fans to get stuck into at Gamescom in August and after years and years of Silkposting (a take on 's***posting' relating to the game specifically with joke posts such as the game being out for ages, cancelled altogether or priced at more than $100), fans could barely believe it's actually happening.

On a post in the Hollow Knight Subreddit sharing the news, one user said: "Nice try E1331 but I saw it a mile aw- wait this isn't r/Silksong..."

"Bait used to b- holy s*** this is real," another joked.

A third said: "Hold on, this is not a Silkpost..."

"Hah this is obviously a Silkpos- HUH?!" a fourth exclaimed.

And a fifth said: "YESSSSSSSSS, THE SILKSONG, THE SILKSONG IS REAL!"

Safe to say people are very hyped for the game's release.

