Uncharted 4 turns 10 as gamers pay tribute to an all-time classic

Ah crap, how is Uncharted 4: A Thief's End 10-years-old already?! Today (Sunday 10 May) marks a decade since the final chapter of Nathan Drake's story was told and gamers have been paying tribute to Naughty Dog's classic on social media.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is a third-person action adventure game where Drake goes on one last globetrotting adventure to find fortune, coerced into coming out of retirement by his brother Sam.

True to signature Uncharted style, it told a superb story, had fantastically addictive exploration, puzzle solving and gunplay and had exceptional writing with quippy one-liners keeping players entertained throughout its duration.

Uncharted 4 is the last mainline game in the series with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy the most recent franchise release in 2017 but this focused on Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross.

And on X / Twitter, gamers have been paying tribute to Uncharted 4: A Thief's End as it turns 10.

One said: "Man Uncharted 4 is 10-years-old today... I really feel like time goes on faster and faster."

Another posted: "Uncharted 4 is a never aging masterpiece, 10 years later no action game has even come close to it... Naughty Dog set the bar so ridiculously high that the entire industry is still trying to reach it."

A third added: "I remember playing the opening and saying out loud 'wow'. Even 10 years later it feels ahead of its time. One of the greatest games ever made."

A fourth posted: "Despite always wavering back and forth on where it ranks in the Uncharted pantheon, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was the best sendoff possible for Nathan Drake."

A translated fifth Tweet said: "A spectacular finale, which shines like one of the most beautiful farewells 'or not' in video games."

"It's one of my favorite games," declared a sixth. "Even after 10 years, it still looks better than some modern games. I hope we get a new Uncharted one day... 🙌✨"

"One of the all time special games in my life," agreed another. "My best friend slept over and we tanked through this, Uncharted meant and means so much to me and even at the time I soaked it in that it was one more time. The theme on piano at the end with Cassie was PERFECT."

And an eighth said: "One of the greatest games ever made."

Hear hear.

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