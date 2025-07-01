Iconic gaming director, writer, designer and more Hideo Kojima has quite a strong social media following and there's an account on TikTok with more than 570k followers called hideo_kojima.official.

But is that really his? Does he actually have an official TikTok account?

Kojima is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of gaming, starting out with the groundbreaking Metal Gear Solid series with his most recent IP being Death Stranding.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach recently released to critical acclaim and it's regraded to be one of the most aesthetic games ever made.

He's very active on social media and regularly posts on his official X / Twitter and Instagram accounts to his millions of followers.

However the TikTok account purporting to be him does not appear to be him or official in any capacity, even though it has relevant links out to his website for example.

Not only does that account's posts not correlate in any way with Kojima's known official accounts and what he posts across them but the TikTok account posts memes about Kojima and his work, such as Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding.

Indy100 has reached out to Hideo Kojima for comment.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.