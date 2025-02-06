Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gets shock release date and trailer leak

A trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater seemed to surprisingly appear on the PlayStation Store, revealing new cinematics, a crossover and, perhaps most importantly of all, a release date.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is an upcoming game from Konami, a gaming developer and publisher, that's releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It's a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 that initially released exclusively on PS2 in 2004.

It's a tactical action adventure stealth video game that follows main protagonist Snake and is widely considered to be the best game in the iconic series and one of the best games ever released on the PS2.

Some trailers and screenshots have already been released but now it appears a new trailer has been leaked on the PlayStation Store revealing new key details, which has since been uploaded to YouTube.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

New cinematics show more of the remade world the game is set in, along with a teaser of an Ape Escape crossover that seems to faithfully reference a mode from the original.

In that, there was a monkey minigame in which Snake would attempt to neutralise the animals with stun grenades and a stun gun.

And a release date of August 28 2025 was also revealed.

The trailer is also said to have been available in the PlayStation App version of the store too.

None of this has been officially confirmed by Konami at the time of writing.

