Cancelled Kingdom Hearts game intro 'leaked' - and we can't get our heads around it

The opening cinematic for the cancelled Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link mobile game appears to have been leaked online and it's absolutely wild.

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link was in development until last year at Square Enix after work started on it in 2022. It's understood the plan was to link the mobile action RPG in with the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 4.



It had a bit of a tumultuous time since ever since it was announced - the game was delayed on multiple occasions even after having a number of closed beta tests for players to try it out. It was cancelled as developers felt they could not keep up quality live service content over a period of time.

And now it appears the opening cinematic for it has been 'leaked' on social media.

Originally posted on the anonymous forum 4chan, the clip has since done the rounds on social media. There's a clip from it that's over two minutes and it's understood to be part of a longer video.

The viral video appears to show a group of characters that look like astronauts landing on ground after going through a portal.

They then walk through the darkness until one of them is dragged away and a giant Heartless enemy appears. The characters then wield Keyblades and jump up to attack the towering foe using jetpacks as the enemy tries to fight back.

An action sequence then follows before it appears the enemy is defeated and the darkness is lifted, revealing a bright cityscape.

Given that it was posted on 4chan, the validity of it is unknown but a lot of people on social media believe this leak is real.

However as none of it has been officially confirmed, as always take it all with a huge pinch of salt.

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