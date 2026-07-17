The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time pre-order date 'revealed'

It appears GameStop may have accidentally revealed the pre-order date for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake releasing on Nintendo Switch 2.

During the Nintendo Direct stream in June, a teaser trailer for the heavily speculated remake was shared. The trailer ended by confirming it will release at some point in 2026 with a specific release date not yet shared.

Now a Redditor claims to have spotted GameStop accidentally revealed when pre-orders will go live.

Sharing a screenshot, the user spotted a caption for a listing of the game on GameStop that said: "08/04/2026 PRE-ORDER."

That seemingly reveals pre-orders for the remake will go live on 4 August. This GameStop listing appears to have since been removed.

The teaser trailer opens with narration over scenes of tapestry, similar to the very opening scene from the original Ocarina of Time, but this time with contemporary graphics. Even the lines said are very similar to those from the original about Zelda not having his own fairy.

The trailer then fades from the tapestry to show Zelda asleep with the Triforce mark starting to shine brightly on the back of his hand before showing the game's logo. It seems that, although this will be a ground-up remake, it will stay faithful to the original.

During the Nintendo Direct where the trailer was first shown, host Yoshiaki Koizumi, senior executive officer at Nintendo and senior general manager of Nintendo EPD, said The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will release on Switch 2 but there was no mention of the original Switch.

So it seems the remake will be a Switch 2 exclusive. Koizumi said more details will be announced in due course.

Nintendo has not confirmed the pre-order date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake and this is speculation until anything official is announced.

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