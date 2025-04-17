A Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct stream is being hosted at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT on April 17 where brand new features and details about the game will be revealed.

Mario Kart World is the latest entry into the iconic Mario Kart series and it will launch as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive alongside the console on June 5.



It's the first new mainline console game in the series to launch in 11 years, since Mario Kart 8 on the Wii-U in 2014.

Nintendo turns off comments on Mario Kart World Direct Nintendo has taken the unprecedented step of turning off the comments section on its Mario Kart World Direct stream. Shortly after the Switch 2 Direct on April 2, Nintendo hosted two Treehouse livestreams which were extended events taking a deep dive into some of the new titles releasing on the new console. But the comments section was flooded with 'drop the price' as fans made their feelings known about the console and its games costing so much. It seems Nintendo is keen to avoid a repeat of this and wants focus to be firmly on Mario Kart World.

What's new in Mario Kart World? Everything we know so far There will be open world sections where players can explore and free roam the circuits themselves and everything connecting them all together. More about this will be revealed in the upcoming Nintendo Direct event.

Races now have 24 players and there's a brand new Knockout Tour mode which is last man standing. There are six checkpoints - the last four players are eliminated at each of the first checkpoints with the final four then battling it out for the win at the end. There are loads of new circuits and in Grand Prix mode, players have to drive between each one. Players can grind rails or wallride to get boosts and reach hidden shortcuts. There are more items than ever before too including a new gold shell. There's the biggest roster ever seen in a Mario Kart game including Cow from Moo Moo Meadows which has gone down incredibly well online.

Are Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World worth the price? We tried both and this is what we think Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World both have steep price tags Nintendo Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World have had a bit of a rocky run since both were revealed to the world in a livestream from Nintendo on April 2. That Direct event was really well received, with a full reveal of the new console and a deep dive into the first brand new Mario Kart mainline console title for 11 years. But that feeling of positivity quickly dissipated when it was revealed the Switch 2 will cost $449 (£395 in the UK), Mario Kart World as a digital download will cost $80 (£75) and $90 for a physical copy with the two being bundled together costing $499 (£429). Nintendo faced a huge backlash to these price points which was evident during two Treehouse streams that followed, with the comments section flooded with 'drop the price' on content that showed new games running on the new console. indy100 was very fortunate to have had hands on with the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World among other titles during day one of the Switch 2 event at ExCeL London (April 11-13). So are the Nintendo Switch 2 console and Mario Kart World worth the price? To see what we think so far, read the full story here.

What will be announced during Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct? Mario Kart World was the very first game to be showcased during the full Nintendo Switch 2 reveal stream on April 2. New courses, characters and modes were all shown and it seems during this event, more will be known about Free Roam, the open world mode where players can drive around and explore. Ahead of the Direct event, Bill Trinen, Nintendo of America's Vice President of Product and Player Experience, hinted to IGN more about Free Roam will be revealed as well as more features to justify its steep $80 price tag. It will be interesting to see what is announced and if more fans think it will be worth the price after the initial backlash to it online.

How can I watch Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct? Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT on April 17.

The livestream will last for around 15 minutes and can be viewed on Nintendo's official feeds, including YouTube and Twitch.

