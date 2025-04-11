Marvel Rivals season 2: When does season 2 start? Release and update time explained

The time has come for Marvel Rivals Season 2, and gamers are excited to see what the new season has in store - expect new heroes, maps and team-up changes.

Developed by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, the third-person team-based PvP (player versus player) game lets players assemble an "all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains," with more than 37 different characters to choose from.

Season 2 will see the introduction of Emma Frost (in the first half) and Ultron (in the second half, sometime in May) as playable characters, NetEase Games announced.

Plus, a new Battle Pass - something which fans will no doubt be happy about, since with this, you can buy skins at a decent price.

Here is everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 2:

What can we expect?

The season is themed after the Hellfire Gala, and the trailer has given fans a hint of what's to come.

"It’s the most glamorous night of the year, darling - Emma Frost herself invites you to the Hellfire Gala on Krakoa! Once a year, this sovereign Mutant island opens its gates, welcoming both friend and rival alike to shape a brighter future," the plot synopsis reads.

"Now stranded in the year 2099 by a raging temporal storm, the fate of Krakoa hangs in the balance, its ecosystem suffering from dangerous chronal energy. Can a night of glittering festivities bring unity over fine dining and dazzling conversation? Who among the attendees possesses ulterior motives or solely seeks to party? And who is the uninvited guest?"

When will it be released?

Marvel Rivals Season 2 was released today (April 11) at 10 am BST UK time, 2 am PDT.

But the server will have a period of downtime that will be 2-3 hours long, NetEase Games confirmed. Although you can download the season 2 update during this time.

Then the game will come back online around 12 pm and 1 pm BST and 4 am-5 am PDT.

