After infamous social media videos such as the one in which an AI-generated version of him dumps excrement on protesters, and one just last week featuring a clip from a Lana Del Rey music video, Donald Trump’s administration is showing no sign of becoming more professional online.

On Thursday, the US Department of Education decided to mark the end of the government shutdown – the longest in history – by sharing a video of the Kardashians.

Yes, really.

The original video, which was shared to The Kardashians’ TikTok back in January, sees Kim Kardashian ask viewers: “Did you miss us? Because we missed you.”

The Department of Education posted its version, with its logo chucked in, to Twitter/X with the caption: “Government shutdown is over, and we're baaackkkkk! But let's be honest: did you really miss us at all?”

The video continues to weird out social media users days later, with one simply asking: “What the actual hell is going on?”:

Another account commented: “This country is an embarrassment”:

“At what stage of the downfall does the government start trolling its own citizens,” asked a third:

One simply replied: “Delete this rn the f*** is wrong with you?”:

And another asked: “Is this a real country?”

The Kardashians previously found themselves embroiled in a controversy when Kim Kardashian shared a photo of first lady Melania Trump from Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, which people took as an endorsement for the Republicans.

And during Trump’s first term, Kim went to the White House to advocate for criminal justice reform.

