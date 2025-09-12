Nintendo Direct LIVE: All of the announcements as they happen

A Nintendo Direct event is happening on Friday (12 September) when the company will be making loads of announcements about upcoming games releasing on the Switch 2 and original Switch.

The livestream has been rumoured for a while and Nintendo confirmed it would be happening earlier this week.

There are all sorts of speculation flying around about what could be announced, from news on Mario with his 40th anniversary on Saturday (13 September) to a Pokemon spin-off. Fans have been vocal about what they want to see revealed too.

indy100 will be building up to the stream, covering the Nintendo Direct event itself as it happens and will have all the reaction afterwards so for all the latest as it happens through the day, keep it locked with our dedicated live blog below.



What will be announced at Nintendo Direct? Nothing has yet been officially confirmed as to what will be announced at Nintendo Direct. With it being Mario's 40th anniversary on Saturday (13 September), there is speculation the popular plumber will make an appearance of some sort. Recent leaks claim more could be announced about the sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie. There have also been claims from leakers that a Pokemon spin-off could be shown which is not Pokemon Legends: Z-A and is something new entirely. With Metroid Prime 4 still slated to release before the end of this year, it's likely there will be some sort of update on that if all is going to plan. Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Kirby Air Riders both have release dates before the end of the year too so there could be updates on those as well.

Maybe there could be an update on FromSoftware's Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods which certainly went down well on social media when it was revealed earlier this year... When the Direct was announced, fans made demands of what they want to see, including a Switch 2 Edition of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, a Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch 2 port and more on Hyrule Warriors.

How can I watch Nintendo Direct? Nintendo is hosting a livestream of the event through its official feeds, including on the YouTube link above. It's expected the stream will go live around 30 minutes before the Direct event itself starts.

What time does Nintendo Direct start? Nintendo Direct starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT on Friday (12 September). The stream will last for around an hour.

Hello! Hello and welcome to the indy100 Nintendo Direct live blog! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be keeping you updated through the day with all the latest as it happens. We'll be building up to the stream itself, covering everything that's announced and we'll have all the latest reaction after the event concludes. Keep it locked with us through the day for all the latest!

