Nintendo Direct confirmed as gamers demand these announcements

What will gamers be demanding for on Nintendo livestreams now that Hollow Knight: Silksong is out? Well, quite a lot, it turns out.

Nintendo has confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in the gaming industry from the past couple of weeks or so in that a Direct is happening on Friday (12 September) at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT

A social media post said: "Tune in for roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games."

Nintendo hosts these streams throughout the year when the company shares updates on first-party titles and other games releasing on its hardware.

This will be the first one which will see lots of announcements about Switch 2 games. It can be watched across Nintendo's platforms.

There has already been some rumours than an unannounced Pokemon spin-off could appear and in the comments on Nintendo's announcement, gamers have been making their demands of that they want to see.

One said: "I wonder if we'll see more Switch 2 Editions here? With Sakurai and team working on Kirby Air Riders, it seems like the next proper Smash game will be a little while off, so perhaps a side team could be working on some sort of upgrade for Ultimate in the meantime?"

Another commented: "Xenoblade Series Switch 2 Editions, I'm begging you!"

"Metroid Prime 4 info please," one said.

Another agreed with that.

One said: "PLEASE GIVE ME DONKEY KONG 64 ON NSO."

Another added: "YOSHI WOOLLY WORLD IS COMING TO SWITCH AMD SWITCH 2 IM CALLING IT RN."

One said: "I'm so ready for the DK Bananza + Mario Kart World DLC!"

And another commented: "Release date for Zelda Hyrule Warriors and maybe just maybe new Fire Emblem would be nice."

A number of fans were left in disbelief that the stream will last for an hour.



One said: "ONE HOUR??"

Further users exclaimed something similar.

To be clear, there is no confirmation of what will specifically be announced during Nintendo Direct at the time of writing.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.