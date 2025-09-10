New Pokemon game rumoured for 'imminent' Nintendo Direct - what we know so far

There has been all sorts of speculation about a Nintendo Direct event being announced for September - and now there are claims a previously unannounced Pokemon spin-off could be making its debut there.

Nintendo hosts Direct events throughout the year when the company shares updates on first-party titles and other games releasing on its hardware.

There have already been multiple claims about a Direct being held in the second week of September with another one now emerging complete with claims about a brand new Pokemon game being the star of the show that is not Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Here's a rundown of what we know so far.

What do we know about a new Pokemon game?

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is releasing on 16 October but a new leak from Necrolipe, whose real name is Felipe Lima, editor at Nintendo news site Universo Nintendo, claims a brand new Pokemon spin-off will feature at an imminent Direct event.

It's not known what Pokemon spin-off that could be but with the release of Legends: Z-A covering that off next month, other Pokemon spin-offs include Mystery Dungeon, Ranger and Stadium.

Or it could be something brand new entirely.

Will there be a Nintendo Direct in September?

Leaker SwitchForce claimed a Direct is planned for September and cryptically said it could be on 12 September. SwitchForce recently doubled down on that too.

This claim of a September Direct was also corroborated by VGC (Video Game Chronicle) but the publication did not share anything about the specific date.



Another renowned leaker NateTheHate, who correctly revealed Nintendo would reveal the Switch 2 on 16 January earlier this year, has also claimed the Direct will happen around the time mentioned.

And according to the recent social media posts from Necrolipe, he's claiming a Direct event will happen this week too.

To be clear, a new Pokemon game has not been announced from The Pokemon Company and Nintendo has not confirmed a Direct for September at the time of writing.

