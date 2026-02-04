The trailer has landed for the highly anticipated A24 film The Drama, and fans are intrigued to discover the unexpected turn that drives the story.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star in the film as a happy couple (Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson) as they are preparing to tie the knot, but things unravel at dinner with friends played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, who shared that before they got married, "we said the worst thing we’ve ever done.”

Each of Haim, Athie and Pattinson’s characters shares an amusing anecdote, but there is an immediate vibe shift when Zendaya's character, Emma, seemingly reveals the mother of all secrets.

(As demonstrated by Haim’s character, who can't quite believe what she's hearing as she exclaims, “Are you serious? Emma, what the f***?”).

Yep, that went down like a lead balloon... and it doesn't end there as we see the consequences of this secret being revealed.

Since the trailer dropped, viewers have shared their excitement for the film and questioned what the heck happens in the film for everyone to react to Zendaya's character in such an intense way.

One person wrote, "I'm crying what could’ve Zendaya’s character possibly done to cause this chaos."

"The way she keeps looking at him to see how she should react like ohhhhh," a second person said.





A third person added, "She's like 'oh so suddenly it's not a safe space anymore.'"

















"This being his first normal character in about 15 years," a fourth person commented.

A fifth person reacted, "But if you notice he still stays by her side even after knowing what she’s done unlike her friends so for me that’s a real man."









"I'm already on her side," someone else shared.

When does The Drama come out?

The Drama is out in cinemas on April 3 - so not too long to wait!

Elsewhere, 'Total misfire' or 'very moving'? Reviews for Charli XCX’s The Moment, and Horror-comedy starring Rachel McAdams gets 93% Rotten Tomatoes score.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.