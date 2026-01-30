New Nintendo Direct details revealed by renowned insider

New Nintendo Direct details have been revealed by a renowned gaming insider.

Directs are streams hosted by Nintendo which reveal key updates on upcoming products and games releasing across its range of hardware, including the Switch 2 and original Switch.

The latest Direct has previously been speculated to take place in February. That's because 2025 was the first year Nintendo did not host such an event in February since 2018 and that seems to have been because it was focused on unveiling the Switch 2 later in April.

And renowned leaker NateTheHate claims the speculated upcoming Direct will take place specifically on 5 February but will be a Partner Showcase.

That means if what these claims prove true, the stream hosted by Nintendo will focus on third-party games releasing on Switch 2 and the original Switch instead of the company sharing any updates on first-party games and products.

The claims were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and fans have been left feeling a bit underwhelmed.

One said: "All that excitement for the February Direct and of course this happens."

"It's over Nintendbros," a second commented.

A third declared: "Give me native Kingdom Hearts ports and I will be happy."

"Partner Showcases are always a bit more underwhelming honestly," said a fourth. "I'm hoping it's a proper one."

And fifth added: "Still hopeful for Duskbloods."

No details of a Nintendo Direct happening in February have been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

