Nintendo Direct: Switch 2 exact event time revealed

The exact time of the upcoming Nintendo Direct event focusing on all things Switch 2 has been revealed.

As well as officially unveiling the successor the Switch in January, Nintendo confirmed there would be a Nintendo Direct event on April 2 where more details about the console will be shared and an expected look at new games that could release on it.

It already seems there will be a new Mario Kart game if the teaser in the reveal video is anything to go by.

And now Nintendo has confirmed what time exactly the event will take place.

On social media, the Japanese video games company said: "Join us on April 2 at 6am PT for Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 - 4.2.2025, where we will share a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2."

That's 6am PT and 2pm BST (the UK will be using BST and not GMT at that point).

Elsewhere in the world of Nintendo and the Switch 2, huge new games were confirmed for Nintendo by a top company CEO and other analysts have said Nintendo could struggle to cope with expected demand for the new console.

