Huge new Nintendo Switch 2 games confirmed by company CEO

Huge new games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, according to the CEO of Xbox.

Phil Spencer has shifted Microsoft's gaming division's focus for its games to be playable on as many different platforms as possible, with Xbox now prioritising its main revenue stream through its Game Pass subscription model, along with making money from sales of its games on other platforms.

It's already been rumoured Halo, Starfield and Fallout 4 could all be on their way to Nintendo's consoles and those flames have been fanned following Spencer's latest comments.

In an interview with Gamertag Radio that was published on January 24 (as per Video Games Chronicle), Spencer said: "I was exchanging emails with Furukawa-san, the CEO of Nintendo. I gave him a big congrats and said my old eyes appreciate the larger screen.

"I'm really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have and I just think they're a really important part of this industry."

It's not yet confirmed exactly which Xbox games will be playable on Nintendo's consoles but watch this space.

Nintendo officially revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

A new Zelda game is also said to be on the way, according to a popular e-tailer.

The release window of the Switch 2 seems to have been narrowed down by a games publisher if its latest quarterly financial report is anything to go by.

