Nintendo Switch 2 announcement 'unlikely' before 2025

Following on from a Nintendo earnings call which revealed Switch sales have fallen short of company expectations, an analyst said it's "unlikely" the Switch 2 console will be revealed before the end of 2024.

Insider Gaming reported Nintendo reiterated it still plans to announce details of the new console before the end of the current financial year, in other words by the end of March 2025.

The report also says the console will not release until the next financial year, which will be some point between April 2025 and March 2026.

Fans have vented their frustration at this.

This is all despite Nintendo bosses saying Switch sales were below what was expected resulting in the company slashing its annual profit forecast by 10 per cent.

And Reuters reports an analyst has said the Switch 2 console is "unlikely" to be revealed before 2025.

An analyst has said the Switch 2 announcement is 'unlikely' before the end of 2024 / Milton Rodney Buzon, iStock

Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda said: "Making an announcement this year has gotten quite difficult... You would not want to divert attention to an upcoming console in the middle of the critical year-end shopping season."

This comes after a release window of "March" or "April" for the Switch 2 was revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will be called Switch 2 and the console's first major game was recently leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.