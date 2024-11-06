Massive Nintendo Switch 2 detail confirmed by company's president

A huge detail about the Nintendo Switch 2 console, the successor to the hugely popular Switch, has been confirmed by the company's president.

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

An analyst followed that by saying not an update before the end of 2024 would be "unlikely".

But Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games.

He said in a post on X / Twitter: "At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch.

"Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well.

"Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date."

It's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

This comes after a release window of "March" or "April" for the Switch 2 was revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will be called Switch 2 and the console's first major game was recently leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemondeveloper Game Freak.

