Nintendo Switch 2 is already causing rival console sales to plummet

The reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 has already caused sales of a rival console to plummet.

Nintendo officially revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

And it seems the level of interest in the Switch 2 had a big impact on sales on a rival handheld console.

According to Twisted Voxel, Valve's Steam Deck dropped to its lowest global ranking since it launched in February 2022.

The console is usually consistently in the top three or so of the global Steam charts for revenue generated but during the week the Switch 2 was announced, it dropped to a lowly 47th.

It's the very first time it was pushed out the top 10 since it launched but it has since returned towards the top end of the table once more.

That seems to show just how much interest there is in the upcoming Switch 2 console.

Nintendo

Elsewhere, a publisher recently leaked a release window for the Switch 2 in a report for its quarterly financial performance.

Analysts have said there is going to be so much demand for the new console that Nintendo will have its work cut out to keep up with supply.

And in addition to what seems to be a new Mario Kart on the way, a store listing claimed new 3D Mario and Zelda games are coming to the console.

None of this has yet been officially confirmed by Nintendo.

