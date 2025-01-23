Nintendo Switch 2: Huge new 3D Mario and Zelda games 'confirmed'

A store listing claims new 3D Mario and Zelda games are coming to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo officially revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

And it seems an online store listing claims there will be more to look forward to than just Mario Kart.

Spotted by InsiderGaming, the popular e-tailer Newegg has a listing for a $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card and it mentions a number of games releasing in 2025.

The product description said it will feature: "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, new 3D Mario, new Mario Kart, a Legend of Zelda Remake / Remaster, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and Pokemon Legends: Z-A".

This has not been confirmed by Nintendo.

Nintendo has already teased a glimpse of what appears to be a brand new Mario Kart game for the Switch 2 / Nintendo

There have been a number of rumours flying around as to the game the console will launch with, with one claiming launch titles would include "Mario Kart 9, Red Dead Redemption 2 and an announcement trailer for a 3D Mario" before the Switch 2 was officially revealed.

Another recent rumour was a leaker has said a new main Pokemon game will be released from 2025 onwards that's not Gen 10 and would be in addition to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the console's first major game which was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a follow-up to spin-off Pokemon Legends: Arceus which was praised by players for a new take on the franchise.

Further leaks also revealed Pokemon HOME could be making a comeback but it "will have a different host and developer".

Nintendo was already said to be working on a new Zelda title for the Switch 2 and this could be a brand new entry, a remake or a remaster.

According to GAMINGBible, a leaker known as Midori posted on X / Twitter (which has since been deleted) Nintendo has a project under the codename of Edward which is believed to be in development for the new console.

It's not known why the post was deleted but fans are assuming this could relate to a new Zelda game as the codenames for these are often the likes of King or Richard.

After Metroid Prime 4 was announced to release in 2025 during a Nintendo Direct event in June, a video games expert said this could be a game that launches on both the Switch and Switch 2.

