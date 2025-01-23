'Dream came true': Fans lose minds at Ninja Gaiden 4 reveal at Xbox Developer Direct

Fans have gone into meltdown about Ninja Gaiden 4 being revealed unexpectedly at the Xbox Developer Direct event.

Xbox hosted the event on January 23, giving developers the opportunity to provide a deep dive into their games, with studio Team Ninja being one of them.

And after a decade-long wait, there's a new mainline Ninja Gaiden game, a series of action video games where players take on the role of a ninja.

During the presentation, a dark, moody trailer was shown of an abandoned Tokyo with heavy rain along with fast, frantic and bloody action gameplay of a ninja fighting off enemies.

The main protagonist is called Yakumo and the game is set in a brand new world.

Tokyo has been devastated and fiends and enemies lurk around every corner.

Ninja techniques can be used to travel across the world and there are a number of vertical platforms, traversal on rail tracks and key swings. Combat is incredibly fast-paced, bloody and gory with the aim to make you feel like a ninja.

A release window of Autumn 2025 has been given and will be available on Game Pass day one.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a remaster of the 2008 classic, was also shadowdropped and is out now.



And fans have been reacting on social media to the announcements.

"I CAN'T BELIEVE MY EYES," one fan exclaimed.

"Looking sick af," another posted.

One said: "Nobody does it like Xbox."

"Can't wait," another said.

One exclaimed: "OH MY GOD."

Another said: "Finally an Xbox project from Japan! Game looks insane."

One said: "A Ninja Gaiden fan dream came true today."

And another said: "Looks pretty incredible, not going to lie!"

