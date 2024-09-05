Nintendo Switch 2 to be revealed later this month, says industry insider

A reputable industry insider has said there are "whispers" about something happening with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console later this month.

The Switch 2 is expected to be the successor to the Nintendo Switch, which is Nintendo's best-selling home console and the third best-selling console of all time, continuing to close the gap to the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS.

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed in May news of the Switch's successor would be announced before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025.

And on September 4, Christopher Dring, head of Gamesindustry.biz, posted on X / Twitter there are "industry whispers around 'something' Switch 2 related happening this month".

Speaking to Indy100 in August, George Osborn, creator of Video Games Industry Memoand the managing director of Half-Space Consulting, said Nintendo is "hedging its bets" on when the Switch successor would release.

"You look at Metroid Prime and its release date is 2025, which is a little bit vague, and I think that's because I would not be surprised to see Metroid Prime 4 fulfilling the role of Breath of the Wild that launches a new console but also is available on the previous device too," he said.

"The vagueness around the release date is Nintendo hedging its bets on when a Switch 2 probably launches.

"Never bet against Nintendo doing something interesting with its hardware, I think that's always in there.

"But there's that sense of it's difficult to move on from something that has bucked the trend in terms of console sales as it could sell more devices than PlayStation 2.

"I think Nintendo would be looking at that and thinking 'we don't want to be in a place where we don't replicate that again' but I will say the Switch when it launched was in a world where the Steam Deck didn't exist.

"If the Steam Deck does exist, which it does, and the Asus Rug exists, which it does, these are devices which are landing on Nintendo's territory, especially in terms of how to play well-developed independent games.

"It will be interesting to see how they will adjust to that challenge too."

The successor to the Nintendo Switch could be revealed later this month, according to an industry insider / Wachiwit, iStock

Osborn also previously said he expects "evolution not revolution" for the new Nintendo console.

"What you're likely to see is evolution not revolution but I always say, when it comes to Nintendo, don't rule anything out," he said.

"Every single time you think you've got them pegged, they've got a fantastic idea or completely different way to play that just surprises you."

