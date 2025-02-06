Nintendo Switch 2: Patent 'confirms' game changing Joy-Cons feature

It seems a patent has all but confirmed the Joy-Cons on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console can be used like a computer mouse is.

Nintendo finally revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

The reveal video appeared to reveal the Joy-Cons have an optical sensor on them are were shown being used in the way a computer mouse would.

And it now seems to be all but confirmed the controllers will be able to be used in this way after a patent filed by The Nintendo Company on August 1 2023 was published on February 6.

It seems to be all but officially confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons can be used in the same way a computer mouse can / Nintendo

The abstract for the patent said: "This input device comprises a front surface, an upper surface, a first side surface, a second side surface, a direction input unit, a first upper surface button and a sensor for mouse operation.

"The sensor for mouse operation detects reflected light from a detected surface, the light changing by moving over the detected surface in a state in which either the first side surface or the second side surface is placed on the detected surface."

While this feature is mentioned in the patent, it hasn't been publicly confirmed by Nintendo.

Elsewhere in the world of the Switch 2, Nintendo revealed exactly when its upcoming Nintendo Direct event focusing on the Switch 2 hardware would take place and an analyst says the console "can't come soon enough" for the company.

