Nintendo Switch 2 release could be sooner than you think - here's why

A Nintendo Switch 2 'leak' has revealed the console could be releasing sooner than players think.

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa recently confirmed the console has entered mass production after dataminers claimed the Switch 2 was being produced heavily from November 2024 onwards.

For Gamesindustry.biz in Japan, Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda followed that up by saying Nintendo is planning for a truly huge launch.

And this theory has gained even more traction according to a post by a user called LiC on Famiboards, according to GoNintendo.

The report from GoNintendo said: "According to their research, a Vietnamese manufacturer called HVBG was contracted by Nintendo and has already produced and shipped over 383,000 units of the Switch 2.

"More specifically, those units were shipped to North America in January and are intended for distribution throughout the United States and Canada. In addition to the consoles themselves, LiC reports that HVBG has shipped 41,598 charging grip units as well."

These comments suggest Nintendo is preparing for an absolutely huge launch and with the units being shipped at the start of the year, the release could happen soon.

One market observer told Bloomberg they expect the console to go on sale in June.

Nintendo Switch 2 could be on sale very soon / Screenshot from Nintendo

Another industry watcher, Serkan Toto, told Bloomberg: "They will sell boatloads of Switch 2 in the first months in particular, almost regardless of the price.

"We can expect a great software lineup in year one, from new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4.There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty."

Nintendo revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

The console was hit with a mountain of leaks in the run up to the announcement though and speculation and rumours continue to be in overdrive including what games will release with it.

Nintendo confirmed more about the console will be officially revealed at a Nintendo Direct event on April 2.

A release date for the Switch 2 has not yet been officially confirmed by Nintendo.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and huge Switch 2 tech details were recently revealed in an official listing.

