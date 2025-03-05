Key Nintendo Switch 2 analyst prediction is good news for gamers

An analyst has made a key prediction about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console which would be good news for gamers if true.

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa recently confirmed the console has entered mass production after dataminers claimed the Switch 2 was being produced heavily from November 2024 onwards.

For Gamesindustry.biz in Japan in Japan, Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda said Nintendo is gearing up for a truly huge launch.

In the translated article, Yasuda said: "[Nintendo will] supply a large amount of Switch 2 [consoles] at the same time as the release.

"Bloomberg previously reported the PS5 started production five months before its release, so if it [Switch 2] will be produced in the second half of 2024 and released this summer, it is strongly said that it will be produced on a considerable scale, which far exceeds the 4.5 million units of the first quarter of the PS5. I can guess.

"Toyo Securities expects [Switch 2] to sell six million units in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (July - September) assuming a release in July but this preparation situation may be too small. If there are more than six million units, I have to say that it is a ridiculous number.

"Even during the year-end trading season, there is no game console that has achieved this scale of shipment."

Nintendo is reportedly ready for expected huge interest in its upcoming Switch 2 console / Screenshot from Nintendo

Nintendo revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.



The console was hit with a mountain of leaks in the run up to the announcement though and speculation and rumours continue to be in overdrive including what games will release with it.

Nintendo confirmed more about the console will be officially revealed at a Nintendo Direct event on April 2.

