Spotify Wrapped has introduced a 'listening age' feature and everyone's offended

Spotify Wrapped 2025 has landed, and while we're everyone is excited to put a microscope over their listening habits for the year, Spotify has introduced a few new features as part of the experience.

As of December 2025, Canada's The Weeknd is the artist with the most monthly listeners, closely followed by Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.

Spotify Wrapped usually has an animated slideshow that breaks down your music taste, the percentage of top fans you fall into, and your most-listened-to genres.

However, this year they've introduced a new addition: Listening age.

It's not fully understood how it works, but we can assume that it likely takes the music you listen to, and stacks it up against the ages of other listeners, giving you an average music age.

While it's a cool insight, people on social media have come out in force to highlight how offended they are at just how brutally honest it can be. Can't a girl listen to Mozart in peace?

"Spotify Wrapped said my listening age was 77", one person wrote.

"My listening age being 66", another joked.

"Listening age 45 but everything else is super modern", a third chimed in, alongside their top album by $uicideboy$.

Another got 17, because they were "mostly into new music", while a fifth was branded '87 years old' for liking music from the 50s.

Maybe we have more in common with other generations than we first thought.

Why not read...

Controversial podcast kicks Joe Rogan off number one spot on Spotify

Mariah Carey responds to AI speculation over her Spotify Wrapped message

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking