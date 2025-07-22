A Pokemon Presents livestream is taking place on Tuesday (22 July) from The Pokemon Company when an update on all things Pokemon will be shared.

It's not officially known what exactly will be announced but with it being confirmed Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be playable at Gamescom next month, and the release date for the game still slated to be 2025, it's highly speculated there will be an update on this title. A specific release date could be given, along with more details about the game's world, story and gameplay.

An hour ahead of Pokemon Presents will be a pre-event show from DJ Pikachu called 'Everyone Gather! DJ Pikachu Live'.

Stay tuned with the indy100 live blog below for all the latest as it happens, along with build up to the stream starting, everything you need to know about how to watch it and what to expect.

What do we know so far about Pokemon Legends: Z-A? Pokemon Legends: Z-A gameplay was shown for the very first time during a Pokemon Presents event on 27 February. The game is set in Lumiose City in the Kalos region which is being redeveloped in the game. One of three starter Pokemon can be chosen and these are Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile. Real time battles were shown where players can move their Pokemon across the battlefield, dodge attacks and strategically attack themselves when an opening arrives with different moves playing out in real time. Attacks can have a longer or shorter reach and different areas of effect. This is a big move away from the traditional turn-based combat system of Pokemon games. There are 'wild zones' in the city where wild Pokemon can be found, caught and battled. To catch them, players have to aim carefully like in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They can be weakened by the player's captured Pokemon. Mega Evolution will be available for some Pokemon. It seems as though there are parkour mechanics as players can run across rooftops and jump across from building to building. A new friend or ally called Urbain or Taunie (depending on which appearance the player chooses) will accompany the player. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is currently releasing in late 2025.

What time does Pokemon Presents start? The Pokemon Presents livestream starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT. According to the video's metadata (spotted by VGC), the stream itself will last for more than 24 minutes, making it the longest Pokemon Presents in two years. DJ Pikachu will be opening with a pre-event show that starts an hour before the Pokemon Presents stream itself.

How can I watch Pokemon Presents? Pokemon Presents will be streamed live on The Official Pokemon YouTube channel and across its social media feeds, including X / Twitter. The stream has not yet appeared on YouTube but we'll include an embed of it in this blog once it becomes available.

Good morning! Hello and welcome to the indy100 Pokemon Presents live blog! We'll be covering all the latest news and announcements from the stream as they happen, along with build up ahead of it starting and everything you need to know about how to watch it if you can. If you can't, or want to recap anything that was announced, don't worry, we'll have you covered so you won't miss a thing.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.