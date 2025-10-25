Kim Kardashian may be travelling the world on the press tour of All's Fair and running multi-billion-dollar brand Skims at the same time (the ultimate bush thong won't sell itself), but she's now revealed her plans to ditch the spotlight for a more humble career.

In recent seasons of The Kardashians, fans have watched the star take multiple bar exams to fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer like her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was best-known for being on the defence team of OJ Simpson.

While she took a four year course, she's completed it in six, because you know, she's only one of the busiest women on the planet.

It's thought that after studying for 18 hours a week for 42 weeks a year over the course of six years, her total law education adds up to a total of '5,184 hours of legal study', according to Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys sponsoring Kim on her new venture.

And now, after many tears and all-nighters, the 45-year-old has shared that in just two weeks time, she'll find out if she passed her final bar exam to become a qualified lawyer too.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside Sarah Paulson to promote All's Fair - which ironically is also about a law firm - she said: "I hope to practise law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want."

"I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me", she added.

All's Fair sees Kardashian take on the role of Allura Grant; a stylish, high-flying divorce lawyer who leaves her male-dominated firm to open a "powerhouse practice" - all while navigating her own divorce.

Paulson echoed of her co-star's commitment: "The truth of the matter is that she made me feel like a slacker. She’s running a business, she’s looking after four children, she’s studying for the law...she's an impressive person."

Kim Kardashian Esq. has a nice ring to it.

Why not read...

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis – but what does that mean?

5 of the most-talked-about moments from The Kardashians season 7 premiere episode

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.