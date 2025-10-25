Celebrities
Kim Kardashian confirms she's stepping out of spotlight to change career sooner than we think
Kim Kardashian may be travelling the world on the press tour of All's Fair and running multi-billion-dollar brand Skims at the same time (the ultimate bush thong won't sell itself), but she's now revealed her plans to ditch the spotlight for a more humble career.
In recent seasons of The Kardashians, fans have watched the star take multiple bar exams to fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer like her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was best-known for being on the defence team of OJ Simpson.
While she took a four year course, she's completed it in six, because you know, she's only one of the busiest women on the planet.
It's thought that after studying for 18 hours a week for 42 weeks a year over the course of six years, her total law education adds up to a total of '5,184 hours of legal study', according to Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys sponsoring Kim on her new venture.
And now, after many tears and all-nighters, the 45-year-old has shared that in just two weeks time, she'll find out if she passed her final bar exam to become a qualified lawyer too.
Appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside Sarah Paulson to promote All's Fair - which ironically is also about a law firm - she said: "I hope to practise law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want."
"I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me", she added.
All's Fair sees Kardashian take on the role of Allura Grant; a stylish, high-flying divorce lawyer who leaves her male-dominated firm to open a "powerhouse practice" - all while navigating her own divorce.
Paulson echoed of her co-star's commitment: "The truth of the matter is that she made me feel like a slacker. She’s running a business, she’s looking after four children, she’s studying for the law...she's an impressive person."
Kim Kardashian Esq. has a nice ring to it.
Why not read...
Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis – but what does that mean?
5 of the most-talked-about moments from The Kardashians season 7 premiere episode
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)