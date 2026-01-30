New PlayStation hardware could release sooner than you think

A leaker has revealed what appears to be new information about new PlayStation hardware that's releasing sooner than you may think - and no, we're not talking about the PS6.

PS Portal is a dedicated remote handheld device designed to accompany the PS5. It streams installed games from a PS5 over Wi-Fi which allows players to play their games anywhere on their home network.

The device, which has an eight-inch LCD screen that outputs 1080p at 60fps (frames per second) with built-in DualSense controller features, has proven to be a huge success.

And according to comments made by leaker KeplerL2 on NeoGAF, who has previously shared information about the speculated PS6 console, PlayStation is planning to release a new version of the Portal.

Replying to a comment on the forum, KeplerL2 said: "Yeah [PS Portal] seems to be a success, they're even doing another version this year."

When asked if there's anything more that can be shared, KeplerL2 responded: "OLED version."

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say on the claims in the comments.

One said: "Anything else besides the screen? I don't think that would be enough to upgrade considering internet connection still plays a huge role."

"If more bit rate will be possible... I'm in," a second declared.

A third commented: "The publicly available numbers put the Portal above pretty much any handheld gaming PC and probably around or maybe even higher than Steam Deck. It's definitely a low key success and a good idea for this moment when component prices are so high."

"Absolute cinema," a fourth said.

And a fifth commented: "Absolutely love my Portal. A bit wonky connection here and there, even with 1000mbit Wi-Fi and a plugged-in PS5, but still completely worth it."

An OLED version of the PS Portal has not been officially confirmed by Sony and remains rumour and speculation at this time.

